Wolfenstein II: The Amazing Deeds of Captain Wilkins Arriving Next Week

The final episode of Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus’ DLC Freedom Chronicles is almost upon us and this marks the fourth entry into what’s been a pretty rad ride so far. The final episode, The Amazing Deeds of Captain Wilkins, is set to arrive next week on March 13th.

US Army Captain Gerald Wilkins returns home to settle the score with invading Nazi forces. The Deeds of Captain Wilkins is available March 13! #Wolf2 pic.twitter.com/o2KZ6bKRGO — Bethesda (@bethesda) March 9, 2018

As seen in the tweet above, players will assume the role of Captain Gerald Wilkins as they go straight into Nazi territory in Alaska in an effort to take down Operation Black Sun. For those that have the Season Pass, this episode will be included in that for no additional charge. For those that didn’t purchase the Pass, the individual episodes are available at $9.99 each, with the Season Pass retailing at $24.99.

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC with a Nintendo Release slated for sometime later this year. For more about the game:

Wolfenstein II sends players to Nazi-controlled America on a mission to recruit the boldest resistance leaders left. Fight the Nazis in iconic American locations, equip an arsenal of badass guns, and unleash new abilities to blast your way through legions of Nazi soldiers in this definitive first-person shooter.

America, 1961. Your assassination of Nazi General Deathshead was a short-lived victory. Despite the setback, the Nazis maintain their stranglehold on the world. You are BJ Blazkowicz, aka “Terror-Billy,” member of the Resistance, scourge of the Nazi empire, and humanity’s last hope for liberty. Only you have the guts, guns, and gumption to return stateside, kill every Nazi in sight, and spark the second American Revolution.

The Mission: Liberate America from the Nazis

Strap in for a heart-pounding journey as you fight the Nazi war machine on American soil. As BJ Blazkowicz, protect your family and friends, forge new alliances and face the demons of your troubled past as you rally pockets of resistance to overthrow the Nazi occupation.

The People: Rally the Resistance

Immerse yourself in a world brought to life by unforgettable characters who bring a new level of personality to the franchise. Reunite with your friends and fellow freedom fighters such as Anya, Caroline, Bombate, Set, Max Hass, Fergus or Wyatt, and befriend new characters such as Horton and Grace as you take on the evil Frau Engel and her Nazi army.

The Arsenal: Wield Devastating Guns and Future Tech

Blast Nazis to bits with high-tech weaponry such as the Laserkraftwerk, a multi-purpose, high-intensity laser weapon that can disintegrate enemies, or the Dieselkraftwerk, a rapid-fire, gas-powered grenade launcher that can devastate groups of enemies, or get up close and personal with advanced pistols, submachine guns, and hatchets. When you need a little more versatility, upgrade and dual-wield your favorite guns!

The Plan: Kill Every Nazi in Your Way