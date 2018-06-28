Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Looks Amazing On Nintendo Switch

We’re just a few hours away from the release of Bethesda‘s Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus for Nintendo Switch, the company’s latest third-party title for the system. And while some folks may be nervous about its enormous download size and whether it’ll have the same quality as the other versions, it looks like the game’s going to be just fine. In fact, it’s downright exceptional.

We found some gameplay posted on Nolifer’s YouTube channel, featuring over an hour of action taken straight from the Switch version. And we’re not sure how it’ll perform on portable; but when it comes to docked mode, the game looks like it’s shaping up.

Though Nolifer speaks in a different language throughout most of the video, you’ll still be able to see the first part of the game in action. The frame rate appears to be around 20-30 frames per second, about the same speed as Bethesda’s previously ported Doom; and it looks like the controls are easy to adapt to, no matter what weapon you’re using within the game. The cutscenes also look pretty terrific, blending right in with the action.

What’s impressive here is how well the lighting holds up. The reflections that come off your gun and the surroundings is pretty amazing. It also shows that the Nintendo Switch can handle games like this with ease, depending on the size of their install (of course).

It looks like there are some moments where the gameplay goes a little “knee jerk” when a motion is performed quickly like running. We noted this with our previous hands-on of the game, but that’s probably just something that takes a little getting used to. When it comes to pinpoint aiming and shooting, Wolfenstein II looks to be spot-on. And to some players, that’s going to be what counts.

Wolfenstein II‘s port was developed by Panic Button, who previously worked on Bethesda’s Doom for the system as well as Psyonix’s Rocket League. They appear to be the go-to developers for the console, so don’t be surprised if you see them pop back up with future franchises. In fact, the next game they’re working on should be announced soon enough.

We’ll have a review of Wolfenstein II shortly following its release. But if you’re taking the Switch route, it looks to be a pretty solid port of the main game even if it’s not as technically robust as previous versions.

The Switch version releases tomorrow, June 29. You can also get Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC right now.