Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Nintendo Switch Technical Video Is Amazing

Nintendo Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

When the game came out last November for other platforms, it was a technical powerhouse, loaded to the hilt with impressive visual effects and more Nazi mangling than you could shake a stick at. So how could the Switch possibly keep up with all this action? Simple. The developers at Panic Button are just that damn good at making it happen.

As we’re diving into the game for our forthcoming review, Digital Foundry has posted a new technical comparison video which you can see above. In it, it compares the recently released Nintendo Switch version to others, breaking down what specific corners Panic Button had to cut in order to get the juggernaut to run on the little system.

And if you pay close attention, it’s pretty obvious to see where changes were made. The visual quality in some places isn’t as high as it is in others; and sometimes objects, like walls, were placed to keep the game running at maximum efficiency. And there were also some notable drops in frame rate during some of the bigger action points in Wolfenstein II but nothing to the point where the game stopped working.

Nevertheless, it’s fairly easy to see just how fantastic Panic Button’s work is on the title. Even with the small changes, it still runs surprisingly well; and the action really doesn’t let up, even going as far as to keep in the motion blur in some places. It just goes to show how far the developer has come with the platform after previously working on Doom and Rocket League.

While we wait (patiently) to see what Panic Button is working on next, take heart that Wolfenstein II runs like a dream on the Nintendo Switch. And with these guys handling development on some of the best games on the platform, it’s got a bright future ahead. Wherever you go.

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus is available now for Nintendo Switch, as well as Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.