Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus’ Big Plot Twist Was Originally Intended For Another Game

Man, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus is a bonkers game – and we mean that in a good way. It may be a bit heavy on the carnage, but it’s a lot of fun to play, and its story keeps us moving along as we fight back against the Nazi regime.

But there’s one particular point in the story where things get really nuts, to the point that you have to question if it really happened. And, speaking with U.S. Gamer, creative director Jen Matthies addressed said moment, but then explained that it wasn’t originally meant to be included in Wolfenstein II.

Okay, we’re now headed into spoiler territory, so if you haven’t beaten The New Colossus just yet, you’ll want to stop right here. Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC, and coming to Nintendo Switch this summer.

Still here? Okay, let’s continue.

So there’s a point within the second act in which Frau Engel successfully captures B.J. Blazkowicz, and orders him to be executed. However, even after he dies, he’s not entirely dead, as his head ends up being attached to a much stronger body, and he continues with his rampage against her forces.

According to Matthies, this plot twist was actually suggested for another Bethesda title – Dishonored. Can you imagine, Corvo having his head cut off, then coming back and slaughtering his enemies with a much tougher body?

“The protagonist getting beheaded was actually an (earlier) idea I had,” said Matthies. “I was an early tester for the first Dishonored, and that was one of the ideas I pitched to Arkane like, ‘It would be really cool if this thing happened.’ And they said, ‘Nah, I don’t think that’s gonna work for us, for this.’ And I said, ‘Okay, that’s fine, I’ll put it in the next Wolfenstein game.’”

And indeed he did, as that moment really shifted gears for The New Colossus and put players in the driver’s seat to finish off Engel and her crew once and for all – well, until the next Wolfenstein game rolls around, anyway.

If you’re itching to check out Wolfenstein II for Nintendo Switch, it’ll be at Bethesda’s community day event this Saturday around PAX East, so stop by and check it out!

(Hat tip to Game Informer for the heads up!)