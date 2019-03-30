‘Wolfenstein: Youngblood’ Buddy Pass Announced

Earlier this week, publisher Bethesda and developer MachineGames released a new story trailer for Wolfenstein: Youngblood, the upcoming spin-off and stand-alone sequel to Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus that takes places 19 years after the events of the second game and stars BJ’s twin daughters. It also revealed the game’s release date: July 26.

Buried underneath the new trailer and release date though was word of a Buddy Pass, which comes with the Deluxe Edition of the game and allows you to share the game with a friend and play the entirety of it together, even if they don’t own the games themselves.

It’s unclear if the Deluxe Edition comes with anything else other than the Buddy Pass and The Cyborg Skin Pack add-on, but we do know that pre-ordering either edition will get you the Legacy Pack add-on, which features weapons and outfits used by the twins’ father.

As you may know, Wolfenstein: Youngblood isn’t the first game to come packing a feature like this, but it’s not an incredibly common feature either. It’s a nice freebie I wish more games took advantage of, however, it’s a bit of a shame that it’s locked behind the game’s Deluxe Edition.

Wolfenstein: Youngblood is poised to release on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch on July 26. It will cost $39.99. For more news and media on the upcoming first-person shooter, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of it by clicking right here. For more on the game itself, here’s an official story synopsis:

“BJ Blazkowicz, hero of the second American Revolution, is missing. Nineteen years after the events of Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, BJ has disappeared after a mission into Nazi-occupied Paris. Now, after years of training and guidance from their battle-hardened father, BJ’s twin daughters Jess and Soph are forced into action. Team up with a new cast of freedom fighters and brave the unsettling sights and sounds of twisted, alternate reality 1980s Paris.”

