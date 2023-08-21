Wonder Woman Leak Potentially Reveals New Look at Upcoming Game

On December 9, 2021, developer Monolith Productions and publisher WB Games announced a Wonder Woman game alongside a teaser trailer. Since then, it's been crickets. We haven't heard anything about the game, let alone seen anything. That said, this may have just changed, thanks to a new leak. Over on Reddit, an eagle-eyed user has discovered what appears to be some type of concept art for the game on the LinkedIn page of a developer working on the game. Unfortunately, the leak is just concept art so it's not clear how representative it will be of the final product, much like the aforementioned teaser trailer.

If you click on the Imgur link in the Reddit embed below, you'll see the supposed concept art features Wonder Woman and two other characters who appear to be two, new original characters. It's possible the character with the shield is Artemis, but this is just speculation. As for the character with the gun, nobody comes to mind.

As always, take everything here with a grain of salt. This is a leak, not officially released concept art. It's reasonable to think it's real given the source is the LinkedIn page of a developer who works on the game, but there could be other explanations that explain it away.

Wonder Woman is expected to be in development for PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. There's no word of a release date or when it will resurface.

"In development by Monolith Productions, creators of the critically acclaimed Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and sequel Middle-earth: Shadow of War, the single player open-world action game will introduce an original story set in the DC Universe and allow players to become Diana of Themyscira in the fight to unite her Amazon family and the humans from the modern world," reads an official blurb about the game that was released back when it was announced in 2021. "Powered by the Nemesis System, gamers will forge deep connections with both enemies and allies as they progress from a heroic fighter into a proven leader."