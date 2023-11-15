Wonder Woman Video Game May Feature Live Service Elements

It looks as though WB Games' upcoming Wonder Woman video game could feature live service aspects. Initially announced at the end of 2021, WB Games and developer Monolith Productions haven't shared anything new about Wonder Woman since this first tease. Despite this, fans have continued to wonder when more information about the game might end up emerging. And while fans will have to keep waiting to see what Wonder Woman will look like in action, it looks like the title might not be strictly a single-player experience.

Spotted in a recent job listing, WB Games and Monolith Productions have recently been looking to hire for a new lead software engineer to work on Wonder Woman. On its own, this move isn't all that notable, but the description of the position may tease a few pieces of info related to the project. Specifically, the listing mentions that a potential candidate for this role would feasibly have previous "experience helping maintain a live software product or game." With this in mind, it seems as though Wonder Woman is going to contain live service features, although in what capacity isn't yet known.

In a general sense, this isn't all that surprising to hear for a number of reasons. For starters, WB Games has been making a bigger push in the live service space over the past couple of years and will look to keep doing so in early 2024 with Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, which has been designed from the ground up as a live service title. Additionally, those in charge of WB Games recently said that they're looking to double down even further on live service projects. With all of this in mind, it seems all-but guaranteed that Wonder Woman will incorporate these features in some manner.

For the time being, though, very little remains known about Wonder Woman in a broad sense. WB Games and Monolith Productions have yet to announce even a broad release window for the title, which suggests that its arrival is still very far away. Regardless of when it does release, Wonder Woman is planned to come to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

