World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth Coming This Summer, Pre-Order Bonuses Detailed

Today is the day, fellow World of Warcraft fans. Today is the day where we begin those first steps to the end of the war with Battle for Azeroth. With allied races, nothing is impossible. Coming this summer, the next phase for the WoW journey begins and pre-orders are now available.

According to a recent press release, “Players who pre-purchase Battle for Azeroth today can begin their journey to recruit four of the expansion’s new Allied Races, each representing comrades they’ve fought alongside on the Broken Isles and Argus in the game’s most recent expansion, Legion. Upon winning the respect of an Allied Race by completing quests and earning reputation, players will unlock the ability to create characters of that race and set out on a new adventure across Azeroth Alliance players can add the shadow-touched Void elves and valiant Lightforged draenei to their ranks, while members of the Horde will be able to bring the ancient Nightborne and noble Highmountain tauren into their faction’s fold—with additional Allied Races to come in the future.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Pre-ordering comes with a lot of bonuses, included early access to Allied Races, a level boost, and more. The Digital Deluxe Edition comes with tons of in-game loot spanning across many Blizzard franchise. Here’s what you need to know:

Pre-order bonuses:

Pre-purchase Battle for Azeroth and begin your quest to recruit four new playable Allied Races. Heroes of the Horde can enlist the Highmountain Tauren and Nightborne, and champions of the Alliance can add the Lightforged Draenei and Void Elves to their ranks.

Enter the raging conflict between the Horde and the Alliance prepared to survive on the front lines of a vicious new war.

Digital Deluxe Edition:

Ride proudly astride the Seabraid Stallion mount as you fight for the Alliance, or prove your allegiance to the Horde with the Gilded Ravasaur mount. No matter the battle or adventure, you’ll be ready.

Whether you’re fiercely battling other pets or simply want to put your feet up on its sturdy shell, Tottle the baby Tortollan pet’s got you covered.

Show your faction pride on the battlefields of tomorrow with Horde- and Alliance-themed voice lines for Torbjorn; emotes for Tracer; Anduin, Jaina, Sylvanas, and Saurfang sprays; and Kul Tiran and Zandalari player icons.

The Azeroth is Burning card back will add firey style to your favorite Hearthstone decks. Just be sure not to set the whole board alight!

With new Horde and Alliance sprays, you can cover the map as you conquer your foes.

Prowl into the Nexus with your new Primal Flamesaber mount. With three color variants (Green, White, and Toast) you’ll ride into battle in style.

“Azeroth paid a terrible price to end the apocalyptic march of the Legion’s crusade—but even as the world’s wounds are tended, it is the shattered trust between the Alliance and Horde that may prove the hardest to mend. In Battle for Azeroth, the fall of the Burning Legion sets off a series of disastrous incidents that reignites the conflict at the heart of the Warcraft saga. As a new age of warfare begins, Azeroth’s heroes must set out on a journey to recruit new allies, race to claim the world’s mightiest resources, and fight on several fronts to determine whether the Horde or Alliance will lead Azeroth into its uncertain future.”

The next adventure begins this summer, with a projected date for release on the website for September 21st.