Blizzard Leak Reveals BlizzConline 2021 World of Warcraft Announcements

✖

BlizzConline is set to begin this weekend, but it seems that outlet Wowhead has received leaked press kits for some of the content World of Warcraft fans can expect to see from the show. It appears that there will be two major announcements for fans to look forward to during the digital event: Chains of Domination and Burning Crusade Classic. Chains of Domination represents the first major content update for World of Warcraft: Shadowlands, while Burning Crusade Classic is a recreation of World of Warcraft's first expansion. Similar to World of Warcraft Classic, Burning Crusade Classic will be offered free to all WoW subscribers.

The campaign for Chains of Domination tasks players with uniting the four covenants against the Jailer inside the Maw. The villain has brought a fragment of a long-lost domain into the Maw, in order to find the key that will help him achieve his plans. Players will explore the city of Korthia, where they will discover new quests, as well as outdoor activities. The content update will also include a new Mega Dungeon, PvP Season 2, new armor sets, new mounts and pets, and more.

Burning Crusade Classic, meanwhile, brings back the expansion originally released in 2007. The content will be released in phases. Current WoW Classic players will have the option of advancing their characters to the Burning Crusade era, or keeping them in the WoW Classic era. Those that choose the latter option can continue playing the WoW Classic content on new Classic Era servers.

All in all, it sounds like World of Warcraft fans will be able to enjoy a lot of exciting content this year! In-depth information on both of these new releases will be revealed during BlizzConline. For those unfamiliar with the show, it will begin February 19th. Fans of different Blizzard properties will be able to follow the festivities on multiple dedicated channels. All of the World of Warcraft information can be found on the game's specific channel. It seems likely that both of these reveals will occur during the World of Warcraft: What's Next broadcast, which will air from 6:10-6:40 EST. A full schedule for BlizzConline can be found right here.

What do you think of these new World of Warcraft announcements? Are you looking forward to BlizzConline? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!