Blizzard Reveals BlizzConline Schedule

On February 19th, BlizzConline will kick-off, and Blizzard has now released a full schedule for the festivities. As previously revealed, the event will kick-off at 5 p.m. EST, and viewers will be able to watch across five different channels on the event's website. Three of the channels are centered around specific Blizzard franchises: World of Warcraft, Hearthstone, and Diablo. The other two are a general Blizzard channel, and one based around strategy games. The general Blizzard channel will give viewers all of the major events, some of which will be live, while others will be rebroadcast from other channels. The full list can be found below and all times are in EST.

February 19th:

Blizzard Channel: Opening Ceremony (5:00-6:10), World of Warcraft: What's Next (6:10-6:40), Diablo: What's Next Rebroadcast (6:40-7:20), Behind the Scenes of Overwatch 2 Rebroadcast (7:20-8:00), Diablo Deep Dive (8:00-8:40).

World of Warcraft Channel: Opening Ceremony (5:00-6:10), World of Warcraft: What's Next (6:10-6:40), World of Warcraft Deep Dive (6:40-7:10), World of Warcraft: Making of the Wandering Ancient Mount (7:10-7:20), World of Warcraft: Voices of the Afterlife (7:20-8:40).

Diablo Channel: Opening Ceremony (5:00-6:10), Diablo: What's Next (6:10-6:50), Diablo: The Voice of Deckard Cain (6:50-7:00), Diablo: Developer Roundtable (7:00-7:40), Diablo: The Gothic World of Brom (7:40-8:00), Diablo Deep Dive (8:00-8:40).

Hearthstone Channel: Opening Ceremony (5:00-6:10), Hearthstone Deep Dive (6:10-6:55), Hearthstone Battlegrounds Exhibition (6:55-8:40).

Strategy Channel: Opening Ceremony (5:00-6:10), Starcraft Legends (6:10-8:20), Where It All Started: Blizzard's Early Years (8:20-8:40).

February 20th:

Blizzard Channel: World of Warcraft Q&A (3:00-4:00), Community Showcase (4:05-5:05), BlizzConline Presents: A Critical Role Diablo Campaign (5:05-7:25).

World of Warcraft Channel: World of Warcraft Q&A (3:00-4:00), Community Showcase (4:05-5:05), World of Warcraft: The Evolution of Thrall (5:05-6:05), World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Sound Creation (6:05-6:15), World of Warcraft: Cooking Workshop (6:15-7:25).

Diablo Channel: Diablo Q&A (3:00-4:00), Community Showcase (4:05-5:05), Artists at Work: Diablo Hive Mother Part 1 (5:05-6:10), Artists at Work: Diablo Hive Mother Part 2 (6:10-7:25).

Hearthstone Channel: Hearthstone Q&A (3:00-3:35), Blizzard Art Studio: Reno Jackson (3:35-4:00), Community Showcase (4:05-5:05), Hearthstone: Innkeeper Impressions (5:05-5:10), Hearthstone: Streamer Showdown (5:10-720), Hearthstone: Bartender Bob's Advice (7:20-7:25).

Strategy Channel: In-Game User-Generated Content Showcase (3:00-4:00), Community Showcase (4:05-5:05), Artists at Work: Carbot Animation (5:05-6:35), Blizzard Art Studio: Tracer (6:35-7:00), Blizzard Art Studio: Margrave Krexus (7:00-7:25).

All in all, it seems like there's going to be a lot of content for Blizzard fans to take in over the two-day period! Regardless of what channel viewers decide to watch, or if they plan on surfing between them, BlizzConline should be very entertaining. More information on the show's schedule can be found at the event's official website right here.

Do you plan on tuning in for BlizzConline? What channel looks most interesting to you? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!