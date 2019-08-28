WOW Classic Server Outages Angering Warcraft Fans

World of Warcraft is back, like the classic, vanilla World of Warcraft, and lots of players are returning to the nostalgic MMORPG, so much so that apparently it’s causing server issues. More specifically, it appears that the Dreadmist realm is having issues, with many players — especially European players — reporting that the server is downright down, or at the very least, lagging like heck. That said, at the moment, Blizzard isn’t reporting any issues for the realm over on its official Realm Status page.

Again, at the moment of publishing, Blizzard hasn’t officially addressed the reports, but they are starting to rack up across social media, especially on Twitter. And, as you would expect, players aren’t very happy.

@BlizzardCSEU_EN any reason why the Dreadmist server has been down for the past hour? haven’t seen anything that explains why. — Bovine (@Trexzul_) August 28, 2019

@BlizzardCSEU_EN what’s up with Dreadmist right now? can’t in, World Server down or something — Joakim Pedersen (@JoakimPederse16) August 28, 2019

@BlizzardCSEU_EN Whats going on with world servers, unable to log in on dreadmist? Did a reload and its now not loading for alot of players. — Daryl newman (@Darylne80394533) August 28, 2019

It won’t even let me join the server on Dreadmist Q_Q — Plvcehxlder (@plvcehxlder) August 28, 2019

@Warcraft What’s happening with the world server? Seems to be down (on Dreadmist, WoW Classic) — George Carată (@AshdenSeir) August 28, 2019

@Warcraft Dreadmist on WoW Classic seems to be having issues. Massive lag spikes, gets stuck using an ability, and disconnectes for my friends and I. — Andre Nilsen (@Sarcoex) August 28, 2019

Has EU #wowclassic servers just gone down? Dreadmist seems…. Very gone. pic.twitter.com/8LnHhijgof — TFr4g 💣 (@TFragTV) August 28, 2019

Of course, we will keep this post updated as we learn more from Blizzard. In the meantime, below you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official elevator pitch from Blizzard.

“The drums of war thunder once again… Return to a lost era of Azeroth and enjoy the timeless stories that defined this world at war. World of Warcraft Classic is a faithful recreation of the original World of Warcraft. Combat mechanics, original character models, and skill trees all contribute to a truly authentic experience.