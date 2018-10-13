‘World of Warcraft’ Genderbent Sylvanas Is Perfect for BlizzCon

The Banshee Queen herself, Sylvanas, has always been that: a Queen. At least in the hearts of Horde World of Warcraft players everywhere (hi!). But the beautiful thing about cosplay is that it’s for everyone – a way for all fans to be given the chance to bring their favourite characters to life through their craft. That’s why we’re sharing this genderbent cosplay of Sylvanas because 1) it’s amazing and 2) It’s BlizzCon soon!

View this post on Instagram My genderbend Sylvanas for #blizzcon 📷: @jhaasphoto A post shared by Ryan (@fakenerdboy) on Nov 9, 2015 at 8:16pm PST

The cosplayer in question goes by the name ‘Fakenerdboy’ but many know Ryan from his hilarious streams and relationship with another popular cosplayer: Jessica Nigri. The pair has teamed up numerous times in the past to share their love for cosplay, and Nigri herself has even cosplayed Sylvanas a time or two, but male cosplayers don’t get a whole lot of love – so we want to change that!

View this post on Instagram My genderbend Sylvanas. 📷: @saffelsphotography A post shared by Ryan (@fakenerdboy) on Jun 24, 2017 at 9:52pm PDT

View this post on Instagram BLIZZCON IS COMING! My Sylvanas from last year. A post shared by Ryan (@fakenerdboy) on Oct 24, 2016 at 12:28pm PDT

You can find Ryan on Instagram as well as his official website right here. All about that “Fake Nerd” life? He’s even got a shop – just don’t expect to see Sylvanas there.

For those that may not be familiar with the character, Sylvanas Windrunner is an iconic figure in the World of Warcraft franchise. Also known as The Dark Lady, The Banshee Queen, and most importantly – the Warchief of the Horde – she is not to be messed with. After the Battle on the Broken Shore, she was elevated to Warchief and she lead a fierce battle, from there her journey has just begun.

World of Warcraft fans can experience her power for themselves with the Battle for Azeroth expansion that is now live on PC. If you’re looking for some more cosplay goodness, check out our Community Hub right here to see even more stunning creations.

