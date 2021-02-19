World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Announces Huge Chains of Domination Update

✖

Blizzard Entertainment put World of Warcraft near the start of its BlizzCon 2021 event with the reveal of next big Shadowlands update called “Chains of Domination.” After starting the show with a surprise announcement of a retro collection, Blizzard showed off the first trailer for the Chains of Domination update. The reveal of this update also lines up with some of the leaks we’ve seen prior to the start of the BlizzCon event, so if you’ve been privy to those, you have an idea of what to expect from the rest of the show.

You can catch the first trailer for the Chains of Domination update below following its reveal at BlizzConline, this year’s online-only BlizzCon event. True to the dramatic style most of Blizzard’s cinematics follow, the trailer shows the demise of Kyrestia to tease what’s to come in the next update.

Introducing the next chapter in Shadowlands, Chains of Domination. ⛓ pic.twitter.com/98rS6WisQS — World of Warcraft (@Warcraft) February 19, 2021

As mentioned previously, if you’d been following along with the BlizzCon leaks, you likely already knew about the Chains of Domination update. The leak provided a preview of the update as well as more info on the new 10-boss raid, more quests and activities housed in Korthia, and other insights.

“The traitorous Sire Denathrius has been defeated . . . but the power of the Maw still grows,” a preview of the update read. “In Chains of Domination, the upcoming first major content update for World of Warcraft: Shadowlands, players will delve into new depths of the Jailer’s hopeless domain, seeking to understand the true nature of his malignant plans. Backed by the renewed might of the four Covenants, the champions of the Horde and the Alliance will take the fight for the Shadowlands to the seat of the Jailer’s power. But the Banished One has a terrible new champion in his service—a cruel instrument of despair conscripted by Sylvanas Windrunner, capable of instilling dread into the hearts of Azeroth’s heroes like no creature of the Shadowlands.”

World of Warcraft players can expect a full set of patch notes for the Chains of Domination Patch 9.1 in the future ahead of the update’s release.