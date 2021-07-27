World of Warcraft Team Promises In-Game Changes Amid Activision Blizzard Controversy

✖

The official World of Warcraft Twitter account has issued a new statement regarding the game amid accusations against Activision Blizzard. According to the statement, the team is dedicated to "providing an inclusive, welcoming, and safe environment" for all team members, and players as well. Apparently, that last part will play a role moving forward, as there are plans to make changes to Shadowlands and World of Warcraft Classic to remove references that have been deemed inappropriate for that world. It will be interesting to see exactly what changes will be made as a result, and how quickly players can expect to see them implemented.

The full statement from the World of Warcraft team can be found embedded below.

The statement suggests that it is the result of suggestions and feedback from "all members" of the World of Warcraft team, and was published just a few short hours after reports of a walkout planned to take place on Wednesday. Over the last week there have been numerous allegations about Activision Blizzard regarding sexism and a "frat boy" culture going back several years. A lawsuit has been filed against the company by the state of California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing.

On Twitter, the statement was followed by speculation from some players about what content will be changed in the game as a result. Some believe that references to Alex Afrasiabi will be dropped or altered. Afrasiabi is a former senior creative director that has been named in the lawsuit against Activision Blizzard, and has various NPCs in the game named after him. At this time, it's all just speculation on the part of some fans, however, and it remains to be seen what changes will actually be made.

The statement from the World of Warcraft team concludes with a note about "creating a place where people of all genders, ethnicities, sexual orientations, and backgrounds can thrive and proudly call home." Hopefully, the team will be successful in this endeavor. Most importantly for those that work there, but also for those that play the game.