‘World War Z’ Release Date Revealed

After being hit with a delay, the upcoming World War Z from Saber Interactive and Focus Home Interactive finally has a release date.

With an announcement trailer, which can be seen above, Focus Home revealed that the co-op zombie adventure inspired by the film of the same name is set to arrive on April 16th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC via the Epic Games Store.

It has been shown in the past that World War Z is rather reminiscent of Valve’s Left 4 Dead series, and since we won’t be getting another installment anytime soon, this just might be the next best thing. With hordes of zombies determined to take down every person in sight, it’s up to four-player teams to not only navigate the world set before them, but also survive it.

Working together is key in one’s survival, and with a plethora of weapons to choose from, it is sure to be a good time for all. That is, of course, unless a wave of the undead comes barreling down on you. In that case, start shooting with anything you’ve got.

“World War Z is a thrilling four-player cooperative third-person shooter featuring massive swarms of zombies that recklessly rush their living prey. Focused on fast-paced gameplay — and based on the incredibly popular Paramount Pictures property of the same name — World War Z explores new storylines and characters from around the world in tense, overwhelming, gruesomely exciting missions crafted specifically for modern consoles and PC.

“The swarm feels neither fear nor mercy. It rolls forward to spread and consume. Together, make your stand and unload an arsenal of deadly weaponry into these hundreds of swarming zombies. Feel the satisfying rush of life as you cheat death and prevail against such overwhelming odds. Cut the undead down with rocket launchers, machine guns, sentries, turrets, grenade launchers, barbed wire, and more.”