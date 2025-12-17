World War Z Update 6 Years After Release Teases a Major Crossover

World War Z seems to be teasing a major update six years after its initial release. The zombie survival genre is pretty expansive, including major franchises like Resident Evil, Dead Rising, and The Last of Us (granted, those aren’t technically “zombies”). Zombies are a big part of our pop culture as there’s something inherently interesting about a world that is torn apart by the undead, especially as it begins to expose what humans are truly capable of when law no longer matters. This genre has opened the door for some great co-op games as well like Left 4 Dead, State of Decay, and World War Z.

The 2013 Brad Pitt movie was turned into a video game in 2019, though it’s not a direct adaptation. World War Z is sort of a combination of the novel and the film, which are two distinctly different stories. The game takes place in the same universe as the film, but Pitt’s character doesn’t appear. Nevertheless, the license helped the game gain some extra attention and it has remained highly successful. It’s a pretty simple four-player zombie survival game that isn’t too far off from the same structure as Left 4 Dead where you clear levels with your partners.

World War Z May Get a Crossover DLC With The Walking Dead

With that said, World War Z is still receiving updates. World War Z is expected to get a new update soon as developer Saber Interactive has teased what’s to come. A brief new trailer shows a new prison map, which is very similar to the one featured in Season 4 of The Walking Dead. This has led some to speculate that a World War Z crossover with The Walking Dead may be imminent, though nothing has been confirmed. It’s unclear when the new DLC will be reveled, but it is expected to happen soon, possibly before the new year.

However, this isn’t the only evidence of this. A YouTuber known as Tatsuo Matsumoto uploaded a video in August that claimed there were models for various characters from The Walking Dead buried in the files for World War Z. This included the likes of Rick Grimes, Daryl Dixon, and more. The YouTuber only has a few thousand subscribers and the video didn’t gain any traction, so it may be worth taking with a grain of salt until we get actual confirmation. However, it seems like the community has been quietly expecting something like this for a minute now.

