World War Z Update Reworks Features, Adds New Content

Saber Interactive released its third-person shooter World War Z back in 2019 for PC, PS4, and Xbox One. It eventually was ported to the Nintendo Switch, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, bringing its chaotic zombie hordes to the latest generation of game consoles. Since its launch, the developer has supported it consistently with regularly released updates, bringing brand-new content and welcome improvements players have been asking for. Today’s World War Z update aims to do exactly that, as it reworks one of its modes, and adds new features to freshen things up in its zombie apocalypse.

Arguably the most notable facet of today’s World War Z update is the reworked Extinction Mode. The mode will now unlock after completing any map on Insane difficulty or higher. Additionally, it now includes two Episodes to choose from, with the reward given after completing just one of them. It will also feature a weekly rotation for weapon skin rewards, giving players another reason to hop into the game every seven days. If that wasn’t enough, Saber Interactive added time-limited Community Challenges that shell out rewards like the Royal Vengeance Heavy Weapons Skin Pack.

World War Z is also adding seven new mutators. This includes Hot Stuff, Cluster Shells, Doppelganger, Fire-resistant, Acid Spit, Effective Defense, and Overprice. A description for these are not given, but given some of the names, it may be easy to parse out what they may do for players. Saber Interactive also reworked the three mutators Epilogue, Sell-out, and Taxes.

Here is everything the new World War Z update has to offer according to developer and publisher Saber Interactive:

New Content

Reworked Extinction Mode : – The mode is now unlocked after completing any map on the Insane difficulty or higher. – The mode now includes two Episodes to choose from and the reward is given for fully completing one of them. – The weapon skin reward will now change every week together with the Episodes.

: Added Community Challenges: Time-limited challenges with a shared goal for all players.

Time-limited challenges with a shared goal for all players. Added the Royal Vengeance Heavy Weapons Skin Pack: Skin rewards for the Machine Gun MAG5, Payload Rifle BF25, and Heavy Assault Shotgun Taiga-12 for completing the Community Challenges.

Skin rewards for the Machine Gun MAG5, Payload Rifle BF25, and Heavy Assault Shotgun Taiga-12 for completing the Community Challenges. Added the Knight Heavy Weapons Skin Pack : Skin rewards for the MGL Hailstorm MGL, RPG Launcher RPGL4, and Heavy Assault Shotgun Taiga-12 for completing Extinction Mode.

: Skin rewards for the MGL Hailstorm MGL, RPG Launcher RPGL4, and Heavy Assault Shotgun Taiga-12 for completing Extinction Mode. Added four new custom portrait frames: Red Light, Memento Mori, To the Top, and Virologist.

Red Light, Memento Mori, To the Top, and Virologist. Added seven new mutators: Hot Stuff, Сluster Shells, Doppelganger, Fire-resistant, Acid Spit, Effective Defense, and Overprice.

Hot Stuff, Сluster Shells, Doppelganger, Fire-resistant, Acid Spit, Effective Defense, and Overprice. Reworked three mutators: Epilogue, Sell-out, and Taxes.

Resolved Issues