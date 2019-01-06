The 10 Worst Rated Games of 2018, Per Metacritic

2018 was a great year for video games. From exploring the wild west in Red Dead Redemption 2, to stopping bad guys in Marvel’s Spider-Man, to slaying gods in God of War, there was never a quiet moment as a gamer in 2018.

But 2018 wasn’t just brimming with great games. There were some stinkers in there. Some broken games. And some borderline repulsive games. Yes, there were some lows in 2018 for gamers as well.

Now that 2018 is over, it’s time to look back on the year’s worst games. And that’s exactly what Metacritic has done.

So, without further ado, here are the ten worst games of 2018, per Metacritic scores.

10-7

10. Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn

Remember Shaq Fu, 1994’s infamously bad fighting game starring NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal? Well, this is its sequel, and it’s basically just as bad.

Platforms: PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC.

Score: 36

9. Underworld Ascendant

Oh look, another sequel to a very old game, this time 1990’s cult-classic Ultima Underworld. Ascendant feels pretty faithful to its predecessor, but it was also spilling over with bugs, performance issues, and just strange design choices.

Platforms: PC

Score: 36

8. Hollow

Horror games tend to be the most common genre on these lists each year, and with Hollow you can see why. What’s unfortunate though is that Hollow actually has some interesting things going on, but was let down by amateurish gameplay and again, a ton of bugs.

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

Score: 36

7. One Piece: Grand Cruise

Not many One Piece fans will have played this one since it’s stranded behind VR, but for the ones that did, they’re probably going to want to forget about and just look forward to One Piece: World Seeker when it releases in a couple of months.

Platforms: PS4 via PlayStation VR

Score: 35

6-4

6. Super Seducer: How To Talk to Girls

I don’t feel like I need to say anything for this one. You read the title, right?

Platforms: PC

Score: 35

5. Past Cure

Prior to release, Past Cure actually looked pretty neat. Budget, sure. But not terrible. Unfortunately the ambitious sci-fi thriller came up short in just about every category, not to mention it was plagued with performance issues.

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, and PC

Score: 34

4. Agony

Of all the games on this list, Agony initially showed the most promise. It was grotesque and maybe even unsettiling, but it looked strange and terrifying, albeit the animation jank did stick out from the jump. But the game was one-note, over-the-top for the sake of being over-the-top, boring, and had a hellish amount of bugs and issues.

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PC.

Score: 34

3-1

3. Fantasy Hero: Unsigned Legacy

I actually never played this one, so I can’t speak too much about the game that was the lowest-rated Switch release of 2018. I do remember when it originally released in 2014 via the PlayStation Vita it was pretty bad, so I can imagine it’s probably even worse now.

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

Rating: 34

2. Gene Rain

Gene Rain might be better in its native Chinese, but its awful English localization mixed with its more awful narrative, rendered it an incoherent mess. And sadly, nothing else about the sci-fi third-person cover shooter is really any better.

Platforms: Xbox One and PS4

Score: 32

1. The Quiet Man

The Quiet Man is a very, very bad game. But….if you’re asking me, you should still play it. It’s, uh, an interesting time…

Platforms: PS4 and PC

Score: 29