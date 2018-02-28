Wreck-It Ralph 2 Trailer: Gaming, Disney, and Star Wars Easter Eggs Revealed

Earlier today we got a brand spankin’ new trailer to celebrate the upcoming sequel Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2! Seeing Ralph and Vanellope once more was an amazing treat for those that loved their adventures together in the first film. Watching the pair navigate through a new world of twists within the world wide web certainly gave us a lot to look forward but there was definitely more to the latest trailer than what initially meets the eye.

Given that these films are sandboxes for pop culture, it’s no surprise that each reveal comes jammed packed with Easter eggs to find. PUBG, Space Invaders, Moana, Star Wars … there were tons to catch. Here are just a few that we’ve been able to find so far.

A more retro look:

When the trailer first started out, we step back into Litwak’s Family Fun Center, which many will remember from the first movie. At first glance, it’s not hard to spot the many immediate nods to games past, including Pac-Man, Space Invaders, Virtua Cop, and more.

But these aren’t the only Easter Eggs. What fun would that be if they were all so literal like the above snippet from the trailer? Some of the nods to gaming and other pop culture niches are less noticeable but definitely “unseeable.”

In another scene, we can see the Sorceress in her red dress from the first movie and the adorably orange Q-bert:

Winner, Winner Chicken Dinner

For those that have been vying for that coveted chicken dinner with the highly popular battle royale game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, this one’s for you. An ongoing joke with players is that no matter what kind of gear you scoop up, no matter what cosmetics you have equipped – nothing can compare to the all powerful pan in-game. It can save you from a sniper’s bullet, which can mean all the difference when aiming for that number one spot.

During a brief flash in the trailer, you can see the pan, stats and all, on the screen behind Ralph. With how the online game has been smashing records left and right, it’s not surprising that it would make its way into the film.

Star Wars

Star Wars got some love, unsurprisingly enough. During the most recent trailer, Yoda and Chewbacca can be seen on the shelf in Walter’s office. It looks like this Easter Egg will go beyond a simple tribute however, because Anthony Daniels will once again be playing C-3PO in the upcoming Ralph sequel!

In the same office, you can also see spanned out a tribute to “The Red Scar” back in the 40s when Hollywood was under investigation by Congress to uncover any hidden supporters of the Communist Party. Walt Disney himself was a part of this with his official declaration that there were no communists in Hollywood.

Disney

Come on, you didn’t honestly think there were zero Disney Easter Eggs did you? First off we have a snippet from the eBay portion of the trailer where you can see Aladdin’s genie lamp on the right side:

The next one found comes courtesy of our pals over at GameSpot who weren’t the only ones to notice the familiarity of the below child:

That’s little baby Moana! The voice of the character herself will even be in Wreck-It Ralph 2, so it’s the perfect nod all around. Don’t worry, there are more hidden gems to find and we are on it! Found anything we missed? Let us know in the comment section below and we can nerd out together!