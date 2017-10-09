Wulverblade Hacking Its Way To Nintendo Switch This Week

While we were at the “Nindies” event a few weeks ago (during PAX West), we managed to see a number of cool indie titles coming to the Nintendo Switch. Amongst them was Fully Illustrated’s side-scrolling beat-em-up Wulverblade, pitting you against the most dangerous enemies that 120 AD could throw at you. And soon, you’ll be able to experience it for yourself.

Fully Illustrated, alongside the publisher at Darkwind Media, has announced that the game will be released on Nintendo Switch this Thursday, October 12th. Better still, it won’t put a beating on your wallet, as it’ll only go for $19.99. The game is also coming to Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC, but at a later time.

The game has the Roman army dominating everything in their path as they continue to take over the south of Brittania, with barely anything standing in your way. But that’s where Caradoc comes in, a guardian who works alongside the northern tribe to rally a number of soldiers in the hopes of stopping them.

Wulverblade is all about side-scrolling beat-em-up action, where you use different characters to fight your way across a variety of levels, based on real locations. On top of that, it features strong visuals across the board, supported by 1080p HD resolution, so it’ll look awesome.

We’ll let you know how Wulverblade fares following its release later this week!