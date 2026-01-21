Will Death Stranding 2 Come to Xbox Game Pass Now?

Platform exclusivity is slowly becoming a thing of the past, with Microsoft pushing the envelope here. Xbox exclusives have increasingly been released on platforms like Nintendo Switch 2 and PlayStation 5, including the upcoming Halo: Campaign Evolved. However, PlayStation has also joined this evolving mentality regarding exclusive games. Many of Sony’s greatest hits have been released on PC to great success, and the studio has even released games like Helldivers 2 on Xbox Series X/S. But the recent announcement of Death Stranding joining Xbox Game Pass is one of the biggest wins for defeating console exclusivity.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now, with the former PlayStation exclusive joining Xbox’s subscription service, fans are asking an important question. Will Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding 2: On the Beach come to Xbox at last? And if so, will it also join the Xbox Game Pass catalog? While many fans are excited for a new chance to play the first groundbreaking game by Kojima’s development studio, many are already looking to the future.

Is Death Stranding 2: On the Beach Coming to Xbox Game Pass?

image courtesy of kojima productions.

With Death Stranding: Director’s Cut joining Xbox Game Pass on January 21st, the conversation has naturally switched to the sequel and its place within console exclusivity. Sadly, there is no answer at this time to whether or not Death Stranding 2: On the Beach will be on Xbox Game Pass anytime soon, as the game is not even available on Xbox at this time.

Many believe that this will eventually be the case. It is possible that Death Stranding 2 only has a limited exclusivity window and will eventually launch on Xbox. The original Death Stranding was PlayStation exclusive, but Kojima Productions acquired the rights to the game, allowing it to do a multiplatform release in 2024.

The idea is not far-fetched as Xbox Game Pass has become a powerful promotional tool, offering developers guaranteed revenue and exposure to millions of players. However, while Kojima Productions now owns the Death Stranding IP, Death Stranding 2 is still closely tied to PlayStation in terms of marketing and publishing. It remains unclear how deep Sony’s involvement is.

What It Means for Death Stranding on Xbox Game Pass?

Regardless of what happens with the sequel, the inclusion of Death Stranding: Director’s Cut on Xbox Game Pass is a major win for Xbox subscribers. The Director’s Cut adds new content, refined combat mechanics, and quality of life improvements that make it the definitive version of the game. For players who skipped the original release or were hesitant about its unconventional design, Game Pass removes the risk of trying it.

Kojima has expressed interest in reaching wider audiences, especially as development costs rise and creative risks become harder to justify. Game Pass offers a solution to that challenge by guaranteeing visibility without relying solely on traditional sales. New players can experience the world, themes, and mechanics ahead of the sequel, potentially increasing demand when the follow-up eventually expands to other platforms.

Another key point is how this affects future Kojima Productions games. With both Physint and OD on the horizon, including the studio’s first game on Xbox Game Pass, hints toward a broader release in the future. Even as Death Stranding 2 remains locked to PlayStation 5, the future is fluid and can change at any time. For now, the situation remains unclear. The arrival of Death Stranding: Director’s Cut on Xbox Game Pass does not confirm anything about the sequel, but it undeniably changes the conversation about exclusivity and how the industry is moving away from it.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!