WWE 2K Battlegrounds Adds Goldberg, Batista, And More

WWE 2K Battlegrounds launched with 70 superstars, and now it’s bringing in some more fan favorites with a series of new content updates. The new updates will be spread out over the next few weeks, and will bring in 10 more superstars to battle it out with in the ring, including a mix of legends and current superstars. New superstars include Goldberg, Batista, Trish Stratus, Ruby Riott, and more, and you’ll also get new superstar and battleground arena customization items, which will include outfits, arena designs, color schemes, and more.

The first wave of new wrestlers hits later this week on November 6th, and in each pack, there will be a few wrestlers automatically unlocked, including Jey and Jimmy Uso in this first batch.

You can check out some of the new superstars in action in the trailer above, and you can find all of the upcoming superstar additions and the date they release below.

(Photo: 2K)

Friday, November 6*:

Goldberg;

Batista;

Jey Uso (unlocked);

Jimmy Uso (unlocked).

Wednesday, November 11*:

Ultimate Warrior;

Eddie Guerrero (unlocked);

Lita (unlocked).

Wednesday, November 18*:

Trish Stratus;

Booker T;

Ruby Riott (unlocked).

(Photo: 2K)

If this pattern for future superstar releases keeps up, it means that half of the wrestlers released will be automatically unlocked while the other half requires the player to earn Battle Bucks to unlock, which is actually a welcome ratio. This pack includes more legends than current superstars, but that will vary from pack to pack most likey. There's also no NXT stars in this pack, but hopefully, that will change.

You can find the official description for WWE 2K Battlegrounds below.

"The world of WWE is your Battleground with all-new, over the top, in-your-face arcade action as your favorite WWE Superstars and Legends battle it out in outlandish interactive environments around the world. Compete in your favorite match types with an arsenal of exaggerated maneuvers, special abilities, and devastating power-ups, including steel Cage, Royal rumble, Fatal four way and more, as Mauro Ranallo and Jerry 'the King' Lawler Call all the mayhem! Are you ready to enter the Battleground?"

WWE 2K Battlegrounds is available on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch right now.

What wrestlers are you most excited about in the new pack? Let us know in the comments, and as always feel free to talk all things WWE 2K Battlegrounds with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!