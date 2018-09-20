‘WWE 2K19’ Trailer Takes a Close Look At MyCareer Mode

As if the loaded roster of 200+ superstars wasn’t enough to get you excited for WWE 2K19, 2K Sports has just launched a new trailer that shows the “fun side” of MyCareer mode, and shows what lies ahead of you on your way to a superstar career.

The trailer starts by taking a look at your character, an indie wrestler, as they make their way through the fictional “BCW” circuit. As you make your way through the ranks, you’ll make suggestions on how to move things forward for the league and also get a peek at your take on the Degeneration X gimmick, while you’re at it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

From there, however, things get interesting. Your wrestler becomes cocky and calls out “The Game” himself, Triple H, in a cam video, and eventually that leads down the road that will eventually lead to a WWE career. If you’re good enough, that is.

In the trailer, you’ll see a number of superstars lend their likeness and voice. This includes, of course, Triple H, who isn’t afraid to try and bury you as you get your career started. This includes a match-up against the unstoppable Braun Strowman, who calls you his “victim” instead of his “next opponent” (which makes sense). There’s also a quick look at Bray Wyatt, who’s more than ready to take you on in a street fight; as well as the just-retired Matt Hardy, who’s set to introduce you to an alternate universe to get you amped up for moving forward in WWE.

It’s a little over-the-top, but provides some good narrative to the game and should push some players forward in making the best possible career for themselves. Maybe you can even make something that will eventually lead you to the WWE Hall of Fame. You know, if you can take down that weird “smiling mask” wrestler that Trips asks you to take on first. (Seriously, that mask is a bit wild.)

Plus, it definitely looks to follow the WWE storytelling angle, with a few twists and turns thrown in for good measure. And there are cinematic events as well, like your locker room filling with strange gas. (That’s Wyatt’s doing, by the way.)

Enjoy the trailer above, and get ready for WWE 2K19 when it arrives on October 9 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. If you get the Ric Flair “WOOOOO!” Edition of the game, you can play it four days earlier, starting on October 5!