‘WWE 2K19’ Brings the Legends and More With New Roster Video

As promised, 2K Sports released a third video highlighting the newest roster additions to its forthcoming WWE 2K19. And this one seems more focused on the Legends that will be involved with the game, along with many other great stars.
The video once again features Rusev (of “Happy Rusev Day!” fame), along with his wife Lana and The Bar, aka Sheamus and Cesaro, as they reveal the latest superstars that will be coming to the game. And you’re in for quite a treat, old-school WWE fans.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Here’s the full rundown of superstars that are included in the game, along with the 150+ that were announced previously:
- Alundra Blayze
- Andre the Giant
- Bam Bam Bigelow
- Batista
- Beth Phoenix
- Big Boss Man
- Booker T
- Bret “The Hitman” Hart
- British Bulldog
- Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake
- Chris Jericho
- Christian
- Diamond Dallas Page
- Diesel
- Eddie Guerrero
- Edge
- Greg “The Hammer” Valentine
- Ivory
- Jacqueline
- Jake “The Snake” Roberts
- Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart
- Kevin Nash
- Kurt Angle
- Lex Luger
- Lita
- Macho Man Randy Savage
- Mr. McMahon
- Mr. Perfect
- Papa Shango
- Ravishing Rick Rude
- Razor Ramon
- Rey Mysterio
- Ric Flair
- Rick “The Model” Martel
- Ricky Morton
- Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat
- Rikishi
- Robert Gibson
- Roddy Piper
- Scott Hall
- Shawn Michaels
- Stephanie McMahon
- Sting
- Stone Cold Steve Austin
- Sycho Sid
- Tatanka
- Ted DiBiase
- The Godfather
- The Rock
- Trish Stratus
- Ultimate Warrior
- Undertaker 2002
- Undertaker
- Vader
As you can see, we’ve got a number of old-school favorites like Ultimate Warrior, Eddie Guerrero and “Macho Man” Randy Savage making the cut, along with a few surprises like Rick “The Model” Martel, Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake and Batista. And that brings the roster total of over 200+, not including any other superstars that could be added via downloadable content.
If you missed out on the first two roster reveal videos for WWE 2K19, you can find the first episode here, and view the second episode here. It’s practically Christmas for WWE fans, so be sure to tune in. And watch the third episode above for all the Legend reveals. It makes us want to snap into a Slim Jim!
WWE 2K19 releases on October 5 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. Don’t forget you can also get the special Ric Flair “WOOOOO!” edition to get the ultimate experience.