‘WWE 2K19’ Brings the Legends and More With New Roster Video

As promised, 2K Sports released a third video highlighting the newest roster additions to its forthcoming WWE 2K19. And this one seems more focused on the Legends that will be involved with the game, along with many other great stars.

The video once again features Rusev (of “Happy Rusev Day!” fame), along with his wife Lana and The Bar, aka Sheamus and Cesaro, as they reveal the latest superstars that will be coming to the game. And you’re in for quite a treat, old-school WWE fans.

Here’s the full rundown of superstars that are included in the game, along with the 150+ that were announced previously:

Alundra Blayze

Andre the Giant

Bam Bam Bigelow

Batista

Beth Phoenix

Big Boss Man

Booker T

Bret “The Hitman” Hart

British Bulldog

Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake

Chris Jericho

Christian

Diamond Dallas Page

Diesel

Eddie Guerrero

Edge

Greg “The Hammer” Valentine

Ivory

Jacqueline

Jake “The Snake” Roberts

Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart

Kevin Nash

Kurt Angle

Lex Luger

Lita

Macho Man Randy Savage

Mr. McMahon

Mr. Perfect

Papa Shango

Ravishing Rick Rude

Razor Ramon

Rey Mysterio

Ric Flair

Rick “The Model” Martel

Ricky Morton

Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat

Rikishi

Robert Gibson

Roddy Piper

Scott Hall

Shawn Michaels

Stephanie McMahon

Sting

Stone Cold Steve Austin

Sycho Sid

Tatanka

Ted DiBiase

The Godfather

The Rock

Trish Stratus

Ultimate Warrior

Undertaker 2002

Undertaker

Vader

As you can see, we’ve got a number of old-school favorites like Ultimate Warrior, Eddie Guerrero and “Macho Man” Randy Savage making the cut, along with a few surprises like Rick “The Model” Martel, Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake and Batista. And that brings the roster total of over 200+, not including any other superstars that could be added via downloadable content.

If you missed out on the first two roster reveal videos for WWE 2K19, you can find the first episode here, and view the second episode here. It’s practically Christmas for WWE fans, so be sure to tune in. And watch the third episode above for all the Legend reveals. It makes us want to snap into a Slim Jim!

WWE 2K19 releases on October 5 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. Don’t forget you can also get the special Ric Flair “WOOOOO!” edition to get the ultimate experience.