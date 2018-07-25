WWE 2K19 “Wooooo! Edition” Is the Ultimate Ric Flair Collector’s Package

This morning 2K Sports confirmed that you can never have too much flair by revealing the WWE 2K19 Wooooo! Edition. No, this is not a joke. This is a real thing, and the Wooooo! Edition represents the most premium-packed edition of 2K’s latest. You can pre-order it here right now. Check out the announcement trailer right here:

Honoring 16X World Champion, global icon, and 2X @WWE Hall of Famer @RicFlairNatrBoy, the #WWE2K19 Wooooo! Edition is headed to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One October 5th. Get the details here: https://t.co/DrvqbR6vdJ pic.twitter.com/dekzFlXMv1 — WWE 2K19 (@WWEgames) July 25, 2018

While the rest of the world has to wait until October 9 to get their hands on WWE 2K19, anyone who purchases the deluxe edition or Wooooo! Edition will get an early head start and unlock the game on October 5. So not only do you get the chance to pay homage to one of the greatest, most bedazzled wrestlers of all time, you also get a leg up on the competition with an extra few days of practice!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Obviously you’re going to enjoy this very fancy box and proudly display on your tallest shelf, but you’re here to play, right? The Wooooo! Edition comes crammed with content. Here’s everything you get for your $130:

Copy of WWE 2K19 Deluxe Edition, which includes the following items:

WWE 2K19 video game with Deluxe Edition packaging



WWE 2K19 Season Pass digital content (details announced this summer)



Playable characters Rey Mysterio and Ronda Rousey



Playable WWE Hall of Famers (’80s-inspired): “Rowdy” Roddy Piper, Dusty Rhodes and Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat



Playable characters: “Macho Man” Randy Savage (WrestleMania VIII) and Undertaker (2002)



Playable arena: Starrcade 1983



In-game attire: Ric Flair (WrestleMania 24 robe) and Charlotte Flair (WrestleMania 32 robe)

Premium packaging

Individually numbered WWE Hall of Fame replica ring

“Nature Boy”-inspired Funko Pop! figurine

Fanatics commemorative plaque featuring a fabric piece from Ric’s iconic pink or purple robe

WWE SuperCard limited edition cards featuring Ric and Charlotte Flair, as well as a Ric-themed WWE 2K19 cardback

For the average WWE fan it’s a sight to behold; for the WWE layman it’s a strange curiosity; for the lifelong WWE fan it’s a total necessity. Don’t worry, everyone at the ComicBook office has desktops packed with Pops, figurines, posters, and art books. We totally get the need to scratch that ultimate fanboy or fangirl itch, so we won’t judge you for dropping the bones on this thing.

WWE 2K19 is out on October 9, and October 5 for the truly devoted. Stay tuned for all of the latest!