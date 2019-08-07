Becky Lynch Expresses Her Joy at Making the WWE 2K20 Cover

Earlier this week, WWE 2K20 revealed the cover stars (plural) on the next installment of the popular wrestling video game in addition to announcing the game’s release date, collector’s edition, showing off gameplay, and more. Notably, it marks the first time female wrestler on the cover, in the form of Becky Lynch. The cover also features Roman Reigns, though he’s behind Lynch, who is front and center. During the event, Lynch expressed her joy at making the cover while answering questions about how it all went down.

In a video uploaded by YouTuber Lauren Luge, she asked Lynch how she learned she would be on the cover, and what exactly they asked her. Turns out, according to Lynch, they didn’t so much ask as tell.

“They didn’t really ask me,” Lynch stated when asked about how the process of asking her to be on the cover went. “Not that it was ever gonna be a question, because I think being on the cover of the 2K video game is one of those ambitions that anybody in WWE has, and any aspiring wrestler, or anybody that wants to be a Superstar wants to be on the cover of a video game.”

“They just told me,” she continued. “They brought me into the office, and they said, ‘Well, so, you’re going to be on the cover of 2K along with Roman Reigns.’ So then I was like, ‘Hooooow does that work? Are we going to be side by side? There’s going to be two different options?’ They were my only questions. Other than that, it was happy freaking days.”

WWE 2K20 is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on October 22nd. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the video game right here.