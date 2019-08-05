WWE 2K20 Adds Women to Career Mode for First Time Ever

WWE 2K20 revealed a host of new gameplay details this morning, and that included finally introducing something fans have wanted for a while now. The MyCAREER mode in the WWE 2K games are cool ways to bring your created superstar from humble beginnings to NXT and eventually the main roster of Raw or SmackDown, but unfortunately, fans have only been able to guide a male superstar through that particular game mode. Now, 2K has revealed that fans will finally be able to create and play as a female superstar in MyCAREER, and they showed off a small slice of gameplay with a familiar face.

First, they showed off a glimpse of both female and male character models, both behind the scenes and what they’ll appear like in-game (or one version of since you can create someone completely custom). They both are in a dimly lit environment which turns out to be home to Papa Shango, much to their surprise.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans have requested for some time to be able to guide their own female superstar through the mode, and they’ve finally got their wish. 2K also revealed that Becky Lynch will be starring on the cover to WWE 2K20 along with Roman Reigns, and it’s the first time a woman has been the cover star in the franchise.

“My career has been about breaking barriers and doing what nobody else has done before. Being the first female Superstar on the cover of a WWE 2K video game is no exception,” said Becky Lynch.

“Becky Lynch and Roman Reigns embody passion, determination and perseverance, and they’re both major game changers within the larger WWE landscape,” said Chris Snyder, Vice President of Marketing for 2K. “They are the spirit of WWE 2K20, which is going to introduce changes requested by our fans. They asked for female-driven MyCAREER and 2K Showcase offerings, and we’re giving them just that, as well as streamlined controls and our brand new WWE 2K20 Originals. We can’t wait to reveal more details soon.”

You can find everything you get with the Deluxe Version of WWE 2K20 below.

Copy of WWE 2K20 video game with Deluxe Edition packaging;

Accelerator – Take control of your WWE 2K20 experience with the Accelerator. Players can gain access to all unlockable content available at launch via the game’s Purchasable section and take full control of the overall rankings and attribute levels of all playable characters;

Kickstart – Get a leg up in your MyCAREER by unlocking and boosting your MyPLAYER ratings and attributes with 25 additional Attribute Points and 8 Additional Skill Points. Plus, get a 25,000 VC starting bonus to unlock more Superstar parts, Moves and more! In addition to this, start with all Boost Slots unlocked plus 15 free Boosts, 2,000 free Tokens and 400 free Deluxe Tokens;

Complete set of WWE 2K20 Originals content packages (more details to be announced);

Additional bonus digital content, including playable Superstars Chyna™, in her first WWE 2K appearance, Hulk Hogan, “$500 Shirt” The Rock®, and Rock ‘n’ Sock Connection Mankind™ (more details to be announced);

WWE SuperCard Limited Edition Cards (included with physical versions only).

Are you excited to finally play as female superstars in MyCAREER? Let us know in the comments and you can always hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things WWE 2K20!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.