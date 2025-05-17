WWE 2K25’s New Wave Patch Adds Superstars, Updated Entrances, and Stephanie Vaquer’s Viral Move

Play video

WWE 2K25 has unleashed its first DLC in the New Wave pack, which features the addition of four highly anticipated WWE Superstars to the roster, though that was far from the only addition to the game in the newest update. In addition to playable versions of the Motor City Machine Guns, Giulia, and Stephanie Vaquer, there will also be a yet to be revealed celebrity guest character released, and that’s in addition to new moves for the rest of the roster, upgraded entrances for some of your favorite Superstars, new quests for Chapter 2 of The Island, new MyFacton content, and even a throwable urn. Let’s take a look at some of the biggest additions in the newest patch, starting with playable characters and their trademark moves.

Four New Superstars, and The Devil’s Kiss

With the newest update, you can now play as Motor City Machine Guns’ Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin, as well as Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer, and each one comes with their trademark moves. The Motor City Machine Guns get their Tag Team combo finished,r Skull & Bones, and it looks fantastic, as does Giulia’s Northern Lights Bomb and Vaquer’s SVB.

That said, one of the biggest new moves in the game is actually not a finisher, but a signature move, and that’s Vaquer’s Devil’s Kiss. The move has been a favorite for a while now and has taken on a life of its own on NXT, and it has quickly become a fan favorite on Raw with her more recent appearances on the red brand. Throw in Booker T’s hilarious reactions and you’ve got a classic NXT moment in WWE 2K25 form. You can see the Devil’s Kiss in action in the video above.

Gameplay Additions and Enhanced Entrances

The New Wave pack adds over 40 new moves, including the signature moves and finishers tied to the four new playable Superstars. Other noteworthy additions like a new crossbody into a pin, a new Apron Destroyer, but it’s not just moves that got added. For those who purchased the Deadman Edition Bonus pack, Deadman Edition, or The Bloodline Edition, there will be a usable Urn foreign object to use in matches, making casket matches even more thematic.

While the attention is mostly on the new Superstars in the game, there is also a host of upgrades to existing roster Superstars through upgraded entrances, and one of the best right off the bat is the updated entrance for Cody Rhodes. The standard entrance was good, but now the entrance features the crowd singing along to his theme, just like in real life, making the whoa part even better.

Cody Rhodes brand new entrance added in today's WWE 2K25 patch!



Crowd now sings his song at the start too!! pic.twitter.com/5cTQwaZExE — ThisGenGaming (@ThisGenGamingYT) May 14, 2025

Alexa Bliss has also received an update, and includes mentions from the commentary team about her ties to the Wyatt Sicks and her return overall. There’s also a new entrance for The Judgement Day’s Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio as well, featuring Morgan and Mysterio walking down to the ring together as they make their way to the ring. This one only seems to be usable though in a Mixed Tag Match.

There’s also an updated entrance for SmackDown’s hottest Tag Team Fraxiom, and it looks pretty great, even boasting the blurred motion elements at the beginning.

MyFACTION and The Island

Each of the Superstars that came in the pack will also receive MyFaction cards that will immediately unlock, and then there’s the return of the Demastered card series, which will include several Persona cards of retro-inspired character models for superstars like Charlotte Flair, Kurt Angle, AJ Styles, and R-Truth. Ranked Play for Season 2 will also bring a new Amethyst Liv Morgan MyFACTION card to earn.

For The Island, Chapter 2 will bring 11 new quests to complete that will include superstars like Eddie Guerrero, Rhea Ripley, Razor Ramon, and R-Truth, though Truth will be sporting a full Pirate makeover. You can also go against a PRIME Energy Bottle Mascot, and you are able to unlock him as a playable character as well. You can also unlock Xavier Woods’ Zero alter ego and the Ghost of Paul Bearer, who appeared in Chapter 1 but can now be unlocked as a usable manager in the base game.

R-Truth Demastered entrance in WWE 2K25 which includes the added detail of horribly compressed audio. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/H7qwi00LDX — ThisGenGaming (@ThisGenGamingYT) May 16, 2025

There will also be the chance to unlock Triple H’s sledgehammer through those Island quests, and you will also get new apparel to purchase and wear from Culture Kings and Mitchell & Ness. The coolest new addition, however, has to be the Mattel CAS parts at The Wring, which lets you outfit your MySUPERSTARS in Mattel parts to turn them into action figures. Once you unlock those parts in The Island, you can also use them in the Creation Suite of the base game.

New Locker Codes

Last but not least is Locker Codes, and there are two that are still available to redeem with the new pack. The first is for MyFACTION, and once you redeem the code WMANIA41PACKS, you will unlock 2 WrestleMania 41 Vol. 2 Packs in the game. You have until May 31st at 9 AM PT to redeem it.

The second Locker Code is CHACHING12500, and once redeemed, you will unlock 12,500 virtual currency to use in the game. This one doesn’t expire until December 31st at 9 AM PT, so you’ve still got plenty of time, but don’t forget to redeem it!

Alright, that about does it, so what have you thought of WWE 2K25’s newest update? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things wrestling and WWE 2K25 with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!