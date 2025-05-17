One of WWE’s Most Promising Superstars Just Left Raw for SmackDown

Play video

A number of stories saw some movement during tonight’s WWE SmackDown, all while WWE also set things up for Money in the Bank, but there was also a major change in the blue brand’s roster, and it’s one that also cost Monday Night Raw a big-time rising star. During tonight’s SmackDown, Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair were standing outside of General Manager Nick Aldis’ office when the door opened and Giulia surprisingly left his office. That turned out to be because Giulia is now officially a SmackDown superstar, so while she’s been featured on Raw the past few weeks, she is now done with the red brand and jumping over to SmackDown.

Aldis was pretty happy about the roster change, too, as he’s always keen to get one over on Raw General Manager Adam Pearce and add a talented Superstar to the roster at the same time. This will also deal a blow to Raw, as Giulia has been featured in several high-profile spots alongside Roxanne Perez over the past few weeks, including this week’s excellent Tag Team match against Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley.

It seemed like the two superstars were going to either be a Tag Team or part of a faction, but those theories were dashed when Giulia ditched Perez after their loss to Ripley and Sky. Perez will be fine though, as WWE has been teasing that Perez will be joining up with the Judgement Day thanks to conversations with Finn Balor in the background of several Monday Night Raw segments.

WWE already has plans in motion for Giulia on SmackDown as well, as Giulia will compete in a Triple Threat Money in the Bank qualifying match on next week’s SmackDown. She will be facing Women’s United States Champion Zelina Vega and The Queen Charlotte Flair in the match, so it will be another high-profile showcase for Giulia as she kicks off her SmackDown era.

The first qualifying match for the Women’s Money in the Bank match featured Michin, Chelsea Green, and Alexa Bliss, and after a thrilling set of counters and near falls, it was Bliss hitting Green with the Sister Abigail to get the win and secure the first spot in the match. Five more spots remain, and it will be Vega, Flair, or Giulia occupying one of those spots. If Giulia does earn the spot, it will be her first Money in the Bank match and her first match on a main roster Premium Live Event as well.

Over on the Men’s side, Solo Sikoa qualified for the first spot in the Money in the Bank match, and next week’s SmackDown will see Aleister Black, LA Knight, and Shinsuke Nakamura battling it out for the second spot in the match. Up first though is Saturday Night’s Main Event, and you can find the current card below.

Saturday Night’s Main Event

Undisputed WWE Championship Match: John Cena (C) vs. R-Truth

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Jey Uso (C) vs. Logan Paul

CM Punk and Sami Zayn vs Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker

Steel Cage Match: Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre

Are you excited for Giulia joining SmackDown, and who should she face in her first feud? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things wrestling with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!