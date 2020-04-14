WWE’s Alexa Bliss and Larry Steve Are Up For Final Fantasy 7 Remake Gear

WWE’s Alexa Bliss is no stranger to bringing in some of her favorite characters and themes into the ring, specifically in her ring gear. Over the years she’s debuted gear based off of Iron Man, The Riddler, Freddy Krueger, Alice in Wonderland, and of course Harley Quinn, but since she’s a fan of video games that seems to be on the table as well. She recently teamed up with Final Fantasy VII Remake and picked Tifa as the character she thought was most like her, which got us to thinking, what if she were to create some Tifa-inspired gear for WWE? ComicBook.com recently had the chance to speak with Bliss about her new project Fight Like A Girl, and during the conversation, I had to present the Tifa idea, but don’t fret, I worked in her adorable pig Larry Steve as well, and she seemed down for it.

Here’s how I presented the idea. “So, I know you don’t need recommendations or suggestions because you’re great at coming up with awesome gear. However, I do have one that would work for you and Larry Steve, because Larry Steve is a treasure. So if you were to do Tifa ring gear, you could have Larry Steve as a Moogle. What do you think?

“That would be fantastic! I actually did a comparison of myself with Tifa Lockhart for WWE and I was like, ‘You know, I really am a lot like Tifa Lockhart so maybe I should do one. That would be great,” Bliss said.”

This is why they call me the idea machine! Okay, no one actually calls me that, but they freaking should. In any case, here’s hoping that Bliss decides to do that, because seriously, who doesn’t want to see her as Tifa and Larry Steve as a Moogle? Don’t lie, you do.

You can see more of Bliss in Quibi’s new WWE show Fight Like A Girl, and you can find the official description below.

In each episode of “Fight Like a Girl,” Stephanie McMahon pairs a WWE Superstar with a young woman struggling with a personal issue that has been holding her back. The WWE Superstars draw from their own life experiences to help their trainees overcome obstacles and become tougher, stronger and healthier versions of their former selves inside and out. “

For more from our interview with Bliss you can head here, and you can watch Fight Like A Girl now on Quibi via iOS or Android.

