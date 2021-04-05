G4 and WWE Team Up for Xavier Woods Hosted Video Game Competition Series

G4 made a lot of fans pretty happy when they brought on WWE Superstar Xavier Woods (real name Austin Creed) to be the first new G4 host, which came after an amazing campaign from Woods. Once that deal was done it feel like the worlds of WWE and G4 were perfect for a partnership, and now that's exactly what has happened, as G4 has announced a team-up with WWE on a new competition series that will premiere on G4 this fall, and Woods will be the currently untitled show's host.

The show will have Woods pitting some of the biggest content creators in gaming against each other as they play some of the most popular video games for the highest score. WWE will serve as an executive producer on the project and will take the program to market together with G4.

“Getting a shot to be a G4 cast member is incredible and humbling in itself, and I couldn’t be more

excited for the chance to have my own show,” said Xavier Woods. “Not only will I host but I’ll also have

a pivotal role to play as the top personalities in gaming try to settle their beef.”

“This partnership combines WWE’s sports entertainment and G4’s competitive entertainment to bring a

truly unique offering only these brands can offer,” said Brian Terwilliger, VP of Programming and

Creative Strategy for G4. “The format of the show, along with WWE Superstar Xavier Woods AKA Austin

Creed’s electric presence on-screen, will make it appealing for gamers, WWE fans, and those new to

both as well.”

“Xavier Woods has become a household name for WWE fans and gamers alike, and he is the perfect fit

to headline our new series with G4,” said Jayar Donlan, WWE Executive Vice President, Advanced

Media. “From console and mobile games to WWE’s successful UpUpDownDown YouTube channel,

WWE’s influence on gaming is stronger than ever, and having our own gaming series on G4 is the next

step in the evolution of the company’s gaming strategy.”

This is all part of G4's traditional April celebration, which was started during its original run, and features giveaways and plenty of fun announcements. Another big one will be coming during WWE's UpUpDownDown WrestleMania Gaming Event, which will premiere on Saturday, April 10th at 11 AM EST on the UpUpDownDown YouTube Channel.

Are you excited for the new G4 WWE partnership? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things WWE and gaming with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!