WWE’s The Rock Re-Imagined as ‘Tekken’ Character Kazuya Mishima

Anupam Arts is back at it again with another of his incredible creations showing off what some of our favorite names in entertainment would look like as popular video game, movie, books, and TV show characters. In this instance, it’s Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as Tekken‘s Kazuya Mishima!

You can check out the interesting mashup below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

View this post on Instagram @TheRock as #KazuyaMishima #TekkenLiveAction #AnupamArts A post shared by Λ N U P Λ M (@real_anupam) on Nov 20, 2018 at 5:19am PST

It’s the first of many live-action concept art installations the artist is planning, at least according to another recent Instagram post from him:

For those unfamiliar with the Tekken franchise, Kazuya Mishima first made his debut as the protagonist back in 1994. The powerful son of the Mishima Zaibatsu CEO Heihachi Mishima, Kazuya’s journey is drenched in blood as he seeks revenge against his father after an attempt on his life.

With each new game that came out, Kazuya’s purpose twisted him and his nature. Much later, he obtains what is called the Devil Gene — which is a mutation that actually transformed him into the Devil. It wasn’t until Tekken 7 that Kazuya’s tale came to a a head.

With an incredible portfolio of edits from other major franchises, we’re excited to see what he comes up with next.

What do you think about The Rock as the tragic hero? What other characters would you like to see get the live-action treatment? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below!