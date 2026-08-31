GTA 6’s Gameplay Reveal Is Impressive, But One Promised Feature Excites Me The Most

There’s a lot to be excited about when it comes to Grand Theft Auto 6, especially after the detailed gameplay reveal that finally showed players what to expect. The promise of a huge open world was a given, but fans are excited to see that the landscape developer Rockstar Games is crafting seems far more detailed than they anticipated. Character interactions were emphasized not just through cutscenes, but within player controlled moments, suggesting that your choices may be an important part of your experience.

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Recent GTA games are somewhat linear when it comes to their narratives, with the open world sandbox being the greater focus for players to engage with. However, other games from Rockstar, including the highly praised Red Dead Redemption 2, have strong stories due to how players can shape them over many hours of gameplay. It seems like GTA 6 will be adopting that strategy in the near future, at least if comments from developers are to be interpreted correctly.

GTA 6 Might Have Incredible Replayability Through Multiple Endings Determined By Player Choices

One of the mechanics that Rockstar highlighted during and after GTA 6‘s gameplay reveal was that the relationship between protagonists Lucia and Jason would evolve based on player choices. For example, players controlling Jason can deepen their bond with Lucia by doing different activities with her, such as heists or dates. That being said, players also have to maintain their relationship with the other character, with any close attachments having a risk of falling apart easily. Ghosting the other character, doing something to make them angry, or cheating on them could all be ways players lose whatever connection they established.

This system could be a smaller reflection of a larger mechanic at play in GTA 6, where player actions toward others actively impacts the game’s direction. This is similar to Red Dead Redemption 2‘s Honor feature, where players who acted with a moral code in the world gained Honor, while those who killed, pillaged, stole, or did other amoral actions lost Honor. The ending of Red Dead Redemption 2 was determined by whether you had a positive or negative amount of Honor, creating an end result that reflected the sum of your actions throughout the game.

Given how well-liked that system was, it stands to reason it could be coming to GTA 6 as well. GTA 6‘s ending may be different depending on whether Jason or Lucia ended up in a lasting relationship with one another, or drifted apart. Perhaps you can only reach the “true” ending if you put in the effort to stay together, while the “bad” ending is one where the two protagonists struggled to face the conflicts of the story without each other. A simpler outcome could be that players reach an ending reflective of their “Honor,” much like RDR2.

Complex Relationship Systems Could Impact The Outcome Of Different Events In The Story

The role playing aspect behind Jason and Lucia’s relationship is far more complex than players may have imagined, especially in a series that has characters with very linear dynamics. Even the betrayals and fierce friendships of past GTA games are entirely shown through straightforward missions and story cutscenes, which follow one path regardless of player actions. That being said, games like GTA 4 and GTA 5 had small moments where endings were decided by a singular player choice rather than a series of them.

The decision to kill Trevor or Michael in GTA 5, or save them both, led to that game having three separate endings. This encouraged players to go through GTA 5‘s story multiple times to see what the other outcomes looked like, but GTA 6 could be an entirely different story. GTA 6 may have a limited number of endings with a far larger amount of choices you can make to reach them, likely tied to the bond the protagonists develop as the game progresses.

Having A Deeper Narrative Connected To Player Choices Adds A Great RPG System To An Already Impressive Game

Beyond the other features shown off for GTA 6, such as the six-star Wanted level returning and ability to travel across the biggest open world in the series, having variable endings would be perhaps the game’s most impressive feat. The rumors around GTA 6‘s relationship system reminds me a lot of Baldur’s Gate 3, and how actions against certain characters not only helped shape its ending, but also a variety of other moments. You might help one character in BG3 accomplish something, and the choice to do that caused a ripple effect that paid off dozens of hours later.

Having a mechanic where you need to be mindful of your actions, whether it’s to determine an ending or simply maintain a bond with another character, can be incredibly engaging. For a series like Grand Theft Auto, it also takes away from the often mindless activities you normally can do in its sandbox, giving you something to pay attention to and maintain. Although it may look different when the game comes out at long last, GTA 6‘s relationship system adds a degree of personalization to every player’s story, making their experience special.