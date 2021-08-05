Xbox Game Pass Adds One of Xbox 360's Best Games
Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers -- across Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC -- have seven new games to play, including one of the Xbox 360's best and most popular games. Of course, I'm not talking about The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, nor Mass Effect 2, nor Red Dead Redemption, nor GTA 4, nor BioShock, nor Far Cry 3, but Skate, which has been added, alongside one of its sequel Skate 3. Unfortunately, the pair of EA games have been added via EA Play, which means they are limited to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers.
In addition to this, Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass have been bolstered with five smaller games, none of which are of consequence, but that doesn't mean there isn't quality amongst the games. Of the five, the most noteworthy is probably Dodgeball Academia, and that's because it was just released today.
As always, there's no word of how long any of these seven games have been added, but as long as each is available via the subscription service, each is also available to purchase with a 20 percent discount along with any and all DLC for each game.
Below, you can check out all seven newly-added games. This includes a trailer of each game, a description of each game, and information about what platforms each game is now available on.
Skate 3
Platforms: Cloud
About: The SKATE franchise is back and rolling into new territory as SKATE 3 heads to the brand new city of Port Carverton. Delivering a unique co-op skateboarding experience, build your own customized skate team and change the face of the city by taking on unique team challenges, competing against rival crews online, and shredding the streets of an all-new skaters' paradise. SKATE 3 - Team Up. Throw Down.
Dodgeball Academia
Platforms: Console, Cloud, and PC
About: Dodgeball Academia is a sports RPG game featuring rookie dodgeball student, Otto. Join Otto and an eclectic cast of characters as they train to dominate on and off the courts of the academia.
Dead Cells: Curse of the Dead Gods
Platforms: Cloud, Console, and PC
About: You seek untold riches, eternal life, divine powers - it leads to this accursed temple, a seemingly-infinite labyrinth of bottomless pits, deadly traps, and monsters.
Lumines Remastered
Platforms: Cloud, Console, and PC
About: LUMINES REMASTERED brings minimalism to the puzzle genre where the fusion of light and sound sets the stage for a two-color falling block experience in HD and 4K. Groove to electronic jams while strategically dropping blocks before the BPM bar sweeps combos clean after each measure.
Katamari Damacy REROLL
Platforms: Cloud, Console, and PC
About: The stop-at-nothing pushing prince is back and ready to reroll! When the King of All Cosmos accidentally destroys all the stars in the sky, he orders you, his pint-sized princely son, to put the twinkle back in the heavens above. Join the King and Prince of Cosmos on their wacky adventure to restore the stars – now in full HD!
Starmancer
Platforms: PC
About: Obey protocol or go rogue as you take on the role of a powerful A.I. in Starmancer. Build bustling space ports, secret laboratories, and incubators for mysterious eggs. Defend against starvation, sabotage, and space zombies. Don't worry, you can always grow more humans.