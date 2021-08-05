Xbox Game Pass Adds One of Xbox 360's Best Games

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers -- across Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC -- have seven new games to play, including one of the Xbox 360's best and most popular games. Of course, I'm not talking about The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, nor Mass Effect 2, nor Red Dead Redemption, nor GTA 4, nor BioShock, nor Far Cry 3, but Skate, which has been added, alongside one of its sequel Skate 3. Unfortunately, the pair of EA games have been added via EA Play, which means they are limited to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers.

In addition to this, Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass have been bolstered with five smaller games, none of which are of consequence, but that doesn't mean there isn't quality amongst the games. Of the five, the most noteworthy is probably Dodgeball Academia, and that's because it was just released today.

As always, there's no word of how long any of these seven games have been added, but as long as each is available via the subscription service, each is also available to purchase with a 20 percent discount along with any and all DLC for each game.

Below, you can check out all seven newly-added games. This includes a trailer of each game, a description of each game, and information about what platforms each game is now available on.