Classic Xbox 360 Game Returns Out of Nowhere After Nearly 20 Years

An iconic Xbox 360 game that is almost 20 years old has today returned with a new remaster on modern platforms. Beloved more than any other Xbox platform, the Xbox 360 is largely looked back upon so fondly thanks to the games that were released on the hardware throughout its run. From the start of its life in 2005 up until its conclusion in 2016, the Xbox 360 had a litany of fantastic games like Halo 3, Gears of War, Fable 2, Mass Effect, BioShock, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Left 4 Dead, Braid, Shadow Complex, Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, Grand Theft Auto V, and so many others land on the console. And while many of these aforementioned games have already made the jump to modern platforms in recent years, one of the console’s best action titles (in its original form) has remained locked to the Xbox 360. Luckily, as of today, that has finally changed.

As of this moment, a new version of Team Ninja’s stellar action game Ninja Gaiden 2 has rolled out on Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC. Originally released in 2008, Ninja Gaiden 2 was an exclusive to Xbox 360 before it later made the jump to PS3 as Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 in 2009. However, in this transition, developer Team Ninja made a number of changes to NG2 that weren’t as well-received. As a result, the “best” version of the game in the eyes of many fans remained the edition on Xbox 360.

Now, with the newly dubbed Ninja Gaiden 2 Black, this remaster looks to bring back the game in more of its original form with a slew of modern optimizations. While keeping the story and fast-paced gameplay intact, Ninja Gaiden 2 Black now runs in Unreal Engine 5, which brings with it a massive upgrade to visuals. Team Ninja also says that this version of NG2 is meant to “stay true to the challenge of the original 360 version” while also tweaking the weapon upgrade system to be similar to what was seen before its refinements in NG2 Sigma. All in all, for those who love Ninja Gaiden 2 and have been wanting an updated iteration of the game similar to the original, this is about as good as it gets.

To see more of Ninja Gaiden 2 Black in action and learn about what is new, you can find its launch trailer and synopsis via Team Ninja attached below.

Ninja Gaiden 2 Black

About: “Take on the role of Ryu Hayabusa, a ninja who has inherited the legendary ‘Dragon Sword’ and takes on battles across the world, in this graphic remaster of the popular high-speed ninja action title that returns after 15 years! The stages, characters, effects, and lighting have been completely redesigned and remastered to provide realistic visuals. Unreal Engine 5 has been utilized to create stunning current-generation graphics, allowing players to immerse themselves more deeply in the story’s world.

Gore elements such as dismemberment and blood have been remastered to enhance the action experience. Players can enjoy high-speed, violent action using a wide variety of weapons and techniques, including Japanese swords, shurikens, Kusari-gamas, and tonfas.

This remaster includes additional elements from spin-off titles released after the original. Players can control three additional characters: Momiji, Ayane, and Rachel. The game also includes ‘HERO PLAY STYLE’ mode that provides automatic support in challenging situations, making it accessible for those who may not be confident in their action skills.”