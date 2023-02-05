Xbox 360 Users Losing Access to 46 Games Very Soon

Those who are still using Microsoft's Xbox 360 console will soon be losing access to purchase 46 games in total from the platform's digital storefront. Although it might not seem that old, the Xbox 360 originally launched all the way back in 2005. Since that time, Microsoft has gone on to release a number of new Xbox consoles, most notably with the Xbox One and Xbox Series X. And while some fans might still be using their Xbox 360 periodically, Microsoft is now beginning to delist some notable titles from the legacy hardware.

Taking place later this week on February 7th, Microsoft recently announced that it will be taking away 46 games in total from the Xbox 360 storefront. The reason for these removals wasn't given by Microsoft, but some of the most notable franchises that will be impacted include Assassin's Creed, Call of Duty, Mass Effect, and Dark Souls. If you happen to already own these titles digitally on Xbox 360, they'll still be downloadable in perpetuity, but now purchases of these games will no longer be allowed.

It's worth stressing that if you happen to own an Xbox One, Xbox Series X, or Xbox Series S console, these games in question that are being removed on Xbox 360 will still be purchasable on all of those aforementioned platforms. So as long as you happen to own an Xbox console that was released in the past decade, this delisting situation likely won't be a big deal to you. Still, it's interesting to see that Microsoft is now beginning to wind down the Xbox 360, which is something that will only continue to become more apparent over time.

If you'd like to find the full list of games that are being taken off of the Xbox 360 marketplace, you can find them down below: