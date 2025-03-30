Backbone Reveals Sleek New Xbox Controller Design

Xbox doesn’t have its own portable console just yet, but the company does allow users to stream games to their mobile devices. It’s not quite the same, but it is pretty nice if you want to play games through Xbox Game Pass, or those included in the “stream your own game” program. If you’re looking for a new controller option for that purpose, Backbone has revealed a sleek new option that perfectly matches the overall Xbox aesthetic. Cast in translucent green plastic, the controller even features the exact button mapping of an official Xbox controller. The controller is compatible with the iPhone 15/16 series as well as Android devices.

With a price point of $109.99, Xbox users will have to decide for themselves whether the Backbone controller is worth the investment. There’s something unquestionably convenient about being able to access your save files on your mobile device. Even if it’s just to jump into a game quickly for a couple of minutes, rather than to sit down for an extended play session, it’s a nice perk. While a lot of Xbox Game Pass games offer touch screen support, there are plenty of others that require some form of controller. The Backbone fulfills that need, but there are lots of other options on the market, many of which are priced significantly cheaper.

the green color scheme perfectly matches the halo franchise

If there’s one thing that might turn off Xbox users, it’s the fact that the Backbone design doesn’t match the frame of a standard Xbox controller; if anything, the shape of the design looks a lot closer to a pair of Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons. That might not bother some users, but others might prefer an option that’s a little more faithful. At the end of the day, it really does come down to personal preference. Those interested in ordering the Backbone – One – Xbox Edition can do so from Best Buy’s official website right here.

Over the last year, Microsoft has been making a concerted effort to expand the concept of what Xbox means as a brand. Rather than being about a singular video game console, Xbox marketing is pushing the idea that basically anything that can play Xbox games should be considered an Xbox. The launch of this campaign saw everything from PCs and laptops, to mobile phones and Roku devices all labeled “an Xbox.” It’s a bold strategy, and we’ve seen it play out in a lot of advertising lately. The trailer for the Backbone – One – Xbox Edition capitalizes on this marketing, teasing that this device should also be considered an Xbox.

The number of Xbox games that can be streamed to mobile devices continues to grow. Earlier this month, Assassin’s Creed Shadows was added to the list, but users should be aware that this does not apply to the physical version of the game. It’s possible there could come a day where Xbox allows users to stream physical games that they own, but nothing has been announced as of this writing.

Do you plan on checking out the Backbone – One – Xbox Edition? Do you stream Xbox games to your mobile device? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!