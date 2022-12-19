Xbox Controllers Get a Last Minute Holiday Sale

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Xbox controllers can be used with PCs, Android devices, and cloud gaming services like Game Pass and Amazon Luna in addition to Xbox consoles, which make them an essential item in any gamer's toolkit. That said, having an extra Xbox Wireless Controller or two lying around is always a good thing, which is why they are a no-brainer gift idea. This is especially true when a deal is involved, and the one that's happening right now is a big one.

At the time of writing you can get the Xbox Wireless Controller for only $39 ($20 off) in black and white here at Walmart, and here at GameStop (deals might require a Pro account). If you want to get them in alternate colors, there are tons of options available via those same links priced at $44, which is also $20 off the list price. With less than a week until Christmas, one of the big perks of this Xbox deal is that you should be able to get them under the tree in time.

In related deals news, if you are in the market for a mini fridge shaped like an Xbox Series X, then today is the day you've been waiting for. The meme turned real product launched at $100 last year, but what appears to be a smaller version can be ordered here at Walmart for only $55 (down from $75 or $99 depending on when it was offered) if you are lucky enough to snag one before they sell out.

Again, Walmart's version appears to be a little smaller than the original version (holds 8 cans instead of 12), but it also has better reviews at half the price. You can still order the original version here at Target for $99.99.