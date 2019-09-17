New Xbox Deals With Gold Sale Now Live

Today, the new Xbox Deals with Gold sale went live, offering a new round of discounts for Xbox One and Xbox 360 gamers. And it’s a pretty good week of offerings, with a few 2019 releases, such as Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled and Riverbond, as well as some bigger games like Need for Speed. It may not be as great as the new PlayStation Store sale, which has nearly 300 PS4 discounts; however, it does offer some pretty decent savings.
As always, you can find the entire sale for yourself right here. Or, alternatively, you can find every Xbox One game included in this week’s deals via the list below. Of course, these deals only apply if you’re an Xbox Live Gold member. If you’re not a Xbox Live Gold subscriber, they are normal price.
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled — 25 percent off — 2019 game
- Need for Speed Payback — 75 percent off
- Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite — 67 percent off
- Farm Together — 30 percent off
- BEB: Super Mega Bundle — 50 percent off
- Shiness: The Lightening Kingdom — 75 percent off
- Cartoon Network: Battle Chasers — 70 percent off
- Riverbond — 20 percent off — 2019 game
- Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle — 40 percent off
- Deployment — 75 percent off
- ACA NEOGEO FATAL FURY 3 — 50 percent off
- For the King — 40 percent off — 2019 game
- Jettomero: Hero of the Universe — 75 percent off
- Revenant Saga — 30 percent off
- Mark of the Ninja: Remastered — 50 percent off
- Masters of Anima — 75 percent off
- Need for Speed Payback – Deluxe Edition — 75 percent off
- ACA NEOGEO RAGNAGARD — 50 percent off
- Seasons After Fall — 75 percent off
- Shape in the World — 67 percent off
- Where Are My Friends — 70 percent off
- Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments — 70 percent off
- ACA NEOGEO SUPER SIDEKICKS 3 : THE NEXT GLORY — 50 percent off
- ULTIMATE MARVEL VS. CAPCOM 3 — 60 percent off
Personally, if you’re looking for a game that’s story-light and heavy on the fun gameplay, then Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled is a great pick up. Meanwhile, some great indie titles include Seasons After Fall, Mark of the Ninja: Remastered, and For The King.
As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you picked up this week or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things Xbox and for any further recommendations.