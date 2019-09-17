New Xbox Deals With Gold Sale Now Live

Today, the new Xbox Deals with Gold sale went live, offering a new round of discounts for Xbox One and Xbox 360 gamers. And it’s a pretty good week of offerings, with a few 2019 releases, such as Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled and Riverbond, as well as some bigger games like Need for Speed. It may not be as great as the new PlayStation Store sale, which has nearly 300 PS4 discounts; however, it does offer some pretty decent savings.

As always, you can find the entire sale for yourself right here. Or, alternatively, you can find every Xbox One game included in this week’s deals via the list below. Of course, these deals only apply if you’re an Xbox Live Gold member. If you’re not a Xbox Live Gold subscriber, they are normal price.

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled — 25 percent off — 2019 game

Need for Speed Payback — 75 percent off

Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite — 67 percent off

Farm Together — 30 percent off

BEB: Super Mega Bundle — 50 percent off

Shiness: The Lightening Kingdom — 75 percent off

Cartoon Network: Battle Chasers — 70 percent off

Riverbond — 20 percent off — 2019 game

Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle — 40 percent off

Deployment — 75 percent off

ACA NEOGEO FATAL FURY 3 — 50 percent off

For the King — 40 percent off — 2019 game

Jettomero: Hero of the Universe — 75 percent off

Revenant Saga — 30 percent off

Mark of the Ninja: Remastered — 50 percent off

Masters of Anima — 75 percent off

Need for Speed Payback – Deluxe Edition — 75 percent off

ACA NEOGEO RAGNAGARD — 50 percent off

Seasons After Fall — 75 percent off

Shape in the World — 67 percent off

Where Are My Friends — 70 percent off

Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments — 70 percent off

ACA NEOGEO SUPER SIDEKICKS 3 : THE NEXT GLORY — 50 percent off

ULTIMATE MARVEL VS. CAPCOM 3 — 60 percent off

Personally, if you’re looking for a game that’s story-light and heavy on the fun gameplay, then Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled is a great pick up. Meanwhile, some great indie titles include Seasons After Fall, Mark of the Ninja: Remastered, and For The King.

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you picked up this week or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things Xbox and for any further recommendations.