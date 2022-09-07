Xbox Elite Wireless Series 2 Core Controller Is Up for Pre-Order At a Lower Price

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The leaks were correct – Microsoft has unveiled a new version of the Xbox Elite Controller and it comes in at a cheaper price point than the previous Elite model. Officially dubbed Xbox Elite Wireless Series 2 – Core, the "Core" moniker is apt given that you'll have to purchase the interchangeable components separately this time around. The result is a more affordable standard controller priced at $129.99 here on Amazon. The Complete Component Pack will set you back another $59.99. They will arrive on your doorstep on September 21st and October 5th respectively.

The price point is the main innovation here (besides being available in white instead of the standard black). You're still getting the adjustable-tension thumbsticks, wrap-around rubberized grip, shorter hair trigger locks, 3 custom profiles, 40 hour battery life, and 1-year warranty featured in the Elite 2, but you'll have to opt-in for the Component Pack to get the carrying case, interchangeable thumbsticks, d-pad, paddles, and more. You'll be all-in for $190 if you go that route as opposed to $180 for the Elite 2, which is currently on sale here on Amazon for $154.99.

Given the price of the previously released Elite 2, it's hard to justify buying both the Core controller and the Component Pack unless you've gotta have it in white. However, saving some money with the Core controller makes sense if you aren't keen on customization – it's basically the exact same controller as the Elite 2. You can check out the full breakdown of Xbox Elite Wireless Series 2 – Core Controller features below.

Experience the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 featuring adjustable-tension thumbsticks, wrap-around rubberized grip, and shorter hair trigger locks.

Enjoy limitless customization with interchangeable components and exclusive button mapping options in the Xbox Accessories app.*

Save up to 3 custom profiles on the controller and switch between them on the fly.

Swap thumbstick toppers, D-pads, and paddles to tailor your controller to your preferred gaming style.

Stay in the game with up to 40 hours of rechargeable battery life and refined components that are built to last.*

Use Xbox Wireless, Bluetooth, or the included USB-C cable to play across Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows.

Compatible with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows 10/11 devices.

The Component Pack Includes: