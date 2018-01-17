Xbox Exec Comments on New Elite Controller Rumors

Microsoft apparently has a new Xbox One Elite Wireless controller on the way if recent rumors are to be believed, but one Xbox exec says not to believe everything that you hear.

Rumors began circulating recently that a new Elite Wireless controller was in the works after a Chinese website reported as much and even included several convincing images the claimed to be of the new version of the controller. The upgraded controller is rumored to have several improvements from the first version, but one of the changes didn’t seem like much of an improvement to Xbox One owners. The battery that was reportedly coming with the next Elite controller was a rechargeable one, but players supposedly wouldn’t be able to remove it as most Xbox controllers allow.

While the rumors swirled and Xbox fans tried to figure out whether to believe the rumors or not, some hoped to reach out about the battery question to see if there was any merit to that rumor. One Twitter user asked Xbox’s Mike Ybarra about the battery speculation with the exec’s reply warning him not to believe everything he reads.

Hey, @XboxQwik . Been hearing a few people talking about a new xbox elite controller that will only have a non-removable battery instead of the regular options for batteries. Any comments on that? I know a lot of people that would be pissed if that’s true. — Bruno Franklin (@XDarkAllNightX) January 17, 2018

Learned a long time ago not to believe everything I read or hear about. Rumors are just that, rumors. — Mike Ybarra (@XboxQwik) January 17, 2018

Removeable battery aside, there are several other rumors regarding the new controller that players probably wouldn’t mind being confirmed. The grips on the controller are apparently being redesigned to improve the amount of time that they’ll hold up throughout use, and the controller’s battery life sill supposedly be represented by a three-bar LED display that shows how much longer the controller has without having to check on-screen menus.

The controller itself hasn’t been confirmed yet by Microsoft, but look for more information on the controller and its features to hopefully come soon.