Xbox Fans Aren’t Happy About Microsoft Putting an AI Executive in Charge

Microsoft has just announced a major leadership shake‑up at Xbox: longtime head of Microsoft Gaming Phil Spencer is retiring after nearly four decades at the company, and Sarah Bond, who many assumed would be his successor, is resigning from the company entirely. In a surprise move, Xbox’s new leader is Asha Sharma, the president of Microsoft’s CoreAI division, a leader with deep experience in artificial intelligence and consumer platforms but no previous history in the gaming industry.

Almost immediately after the announcement, comments started flooding platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit. Many players expressed surprise and frustration that Microsoft chose someone outside the traditional gaming leadership pipeline to run Xbox. Critics argue this could signal a shift in focus away from core gaming toward broader technology initiatives.

Some longtime Xbox followers are openly upset about the shift. One community sentiment circulating online accused Microsoft of prioritizing “AI nerds” over people who actually understand games and consoles. Others expressed nostalgia and disappointment, emphasizing the emotional connection many fans had with Spencer and Bond’s leadership. Many posts lamented that the Xbox brand felt more human under their watch.

A recurring theme across social feeds is concern about what this change might mean for Xbox’s future. Even though Sharma has publicly insisted that Xbox will not be flooded with AI-driven content and that games are crafted by humans, plenty of fans remain skeptical. Many worry that an AI-focused executive could change how the company develops products and services.

Interestingly enough, recent discussion threads also quickly pointed out that Bond, long considered a strong candidate for the top role, was passed over and instead chose to exit the company. This fuels heated speculation among the community that her departure was at least partly due to being overlooked for a leadership position she was expected to take, adding another layer to the story.

Despite the backlash, some voices urge a calmer perspective. A sizable portion of posters emphasize that Microsoft Gaming is much bigger than any one leader, which is true to some extent. Matt Booty, the newly promoted Chief Content Officer overseeing the company’s studios, brings decades of game development experience into the leadership mix, which could help maintain continuity for Xbox’s core franchises.

Still, the most common vibe online is one of uncertainty. Many gamers are wary of what this means for beloved franchises like Halo, Fable, and Gears of War, among others. Memes, heated threads, and frank critiques of corporate decisions show that the community is watching closely. Microsoft’s bold choice to place an AI-focused executive at the helm has already sparked widespread discussion, and the coming months will reveal whether this gamble pays off for the future of Xbox.