Xbox Game Pass Reveals 9 New Games Coming Soon

✖

Over the next few weeks, Xbox Game Pass subscribers will have nine new games to play in various forms on the service. Revealed today by the official Xbox Game Pass Twitter account, the majority of these new offerings will be available on PC; the lone holdout is Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts, which is already available on Game Pass for PC and Console, and will soon be available through Xbox Cloud Gaming. The new games also represent a nice mix of genres, which means that most users should find something to enjoy! The new games and their release dates can be found below:

Worms Rumble- Available today (Cloud, Console, PC)

Iron Harvest- June 24th (PC)

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered- June 24th (PC and Console)

Prodeus (Game Preview)- June 24th (PC)

Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts and Bolts- July 1st (Cloud)

Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling- July 1st (Cloud, PC, Console)

Gang Beasts- July 1st (Cloud, PC, Console)

Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars- July 1st (Cloud, PC, Console)

Limbo- July 1st (Cloud, PC, Console)

There are a lot of games in this picture. take a minute to process if you need to https://t.co/5xCB7LQDdj pic.twitter.com/NFCVTiZl8X — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) June 23, 2021

Subscribers won't have to wait too long to dig into this new crop of games, but for now, fans can make do with Worms Rumble. For those unfamiliar with the game, it swaps out the classic Worms gameplay in favor of a battle royale take on the franchise. The game's announcement proved somewhat controversial for longtime fans of the series, but maybe its presence on Game Pass will convince those same fans to give it a shot!

Xbox Game Pass has gotten a big push during this console generation, and it's clear that Microsoft sees it as a key selling point for its Xbox hardware. Game Pass is the closest thing to a "Netflix for video games," giving subscribers a plethora of games to download and stream with their subscriptions. Given the number of games Xbox revealed for Game Pass at E3 earlier this month, it doesn't seem that the service will be slowing down any time soon!

What do you think of the latest batch of Game Pass games? Are you a fan of the service? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!