Xbox Game Pass Adding 6 More Games This Month

Xbox Game Pass is going to finish out April by adding six more games to the Game Pass library. Fortunately for those who might've been eyeing some new games, three of those six games being added over the next few weeks are games that will be day-one releases for Xbox Game Pass subscribers. One of those upcoming games, Manor Lords, also just so happens to be the most wishlisted game on Steam right now in case you're looking for an idea of what game to start next.

Xbox's next wave of Xbox Game Pass games was announced on Tuesday morning with Orcs Must Die! 3, EA Sports NHL 24, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, Another Crab's Treasure, Manor Lords, and Have A Nice Death all being added between now and April 30th. The games being added right at their full release dates are Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, Another Crab's Treasure, and Manor Lords.

The full breakdown of when these games will be added as well as what platforms they'll be playable on can be found below:

More Xbox Game Pass Games for April

Orcs Must Die! 3 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 17

EA Sports NHL 24 (Console) EA Play – April 18

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 23

Another Crab's Treasure (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 25

Manor Lords (Game Preview) (PC) – April 26

Have A Nice Death (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 30

So, what is this Manor Lords game that people are looking forward to more than anything else right now on Steam? It's certainly a popular game ahead of its release, but it's a game that might not be for everyone. Manor Lords is a medieval strategy game where you have to build and manage a community while waging war when needed, so if that sort of meticulous gameplay isn't for you, Manor Lords might be a pass.

"Manor Lords is a strategy game that allows you to experience the life of a medieval lord," a preview of the game said. "Grow your starting village into a bustling city, manage resources and production chains, and expand your lands through conquest. Inspired by the art and architecture of late 14th century Franconia, Manor Lords prioritizes historical accuracy wherever possible, using it to inform gameplay mechanics and visuals alike. Common medieval tropes are avoided in favor of historical accuracy, in order to make the world feel more authentic, colorful, and believable."

Separate from these six games, Xbox Game Pass Core, the most basic level of Xbox Game Pass that still allows you to play online, is also adding a few more games. If you're subscribed to that, you'll soon have Deep Rock Galactic, Superhot: Mind Control Delete, and Wreckfest to play, too, on April 23rd.