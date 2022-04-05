Xbox Game Pass Reveals 10 New Games Arriving in April 2022

Microsoft has revealed the latest slate of games that will be coming to Xbox Game Pass within the first weeks of April 2022. Near the start of every month, Xbox typically unveils an extensive lineup of games that will soon be heading to Game Pass. As for this month, though, Microsoft has now announced that 10 titles in total will be added to the platform, which is more than we’re used to seeing.

Starting today and lasting until April 14th, Xbox Game Pass will be gaining 10 new games in total. These games will all be available to Game Pass on various platforms such as Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Cloud-enabled devices. Given the sheer number of games coming to the service, these new additions are also of many varying genres, which means that there’s quite a bit of variety in this month’s slate of titles.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s the full list of games coming to Xbox Game Pass in the coming days along with their launch dates:

Cricket 22 (Cloud and Console) – Out Today



MLB The Show 22 (Cloud and Console) – Out Today



Chinatown Detective Agency (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 7



Dragon Age 2 (Cloud) – April 7



Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare (Cloud) – April 7



Star Wars: Squadrons (Cloud) – April 7



Life Is Strange: True Colors (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 12



Panzer Corps 2 (PC) – April 12



The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk (PC) – April 12



Lost In Random (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 14



It’s worth noting that there are a lot of titles coming to Xbox Game Pass this month that are published by Electronic Arts. As such, these games are only available via EA Play, which is something that is offered solely to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. So if you want to play Dragon Age 2, Plants vs. Zombies, Star Wars: Squadrons, or Lost In Random, you’ll have to be a Game Pass Ultimate member.

What do you think about this list of new games coming to Xbox Game Pass? Does this make for a strong start to the month of April on Game Pass? Share your thoughts with me either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.