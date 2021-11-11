Xbox Game Pass Adds One of the Most Controversial Games of All Time

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate have three new games, including a game that’s simultaneously both one of the best and one of the most controversial games of all time. If you haven’t booted up your Xbox or PC and peeped the Xbox Game Pass library since yesterday, you’ll be happy to know it now features the following three games: Dicey Dungeons, One Step From Eden, and GTA San Andreas, the latter addition courtesy of the GTA Trilogy Remastered, and, of course, the game referenced above.

Grand Theft Auto is one of the most controversial video game series as its mainstream appeal combined with its mature themes and violent gameplay has earned the ire of many over the years screaming to the sky about how bad video games are for society. GTA San Andreas in particular found itself all over mainstream news and being criticized over the infamous “Hot Coffee Mod.” As you would expect, this unofficial content, made by a modder, isn’t in the remaster.

Below, you can read more about each new game and check out a trailer for each title as well:

GTA San Andreas: “Five years ago Carl Johnson escaped from the pressures of life in Los Santos, San Andreas… a city tearing itself apart with gang trouble, drugs, and corruption. Where filmstars and millionaires do their best to avoid the dealers and gangbangers. Now, it’s the early 90s. Carl’s got to go home. His mother has been murdered, his family has fallen apart and his childhood friends are all heading towards disaster. On his return to the neighborhood, a couple of corrupt cops frame him for homicide. CJ is forced on a journey that takes him across the entire state of San Andreas, to save his family and to take control of the streets.

Dicey Dungeons: “Become a giant walking dice and battle to the end of an ever-changing dungeon! Can you escape the cruel whims of Lady Luck? In this new fast-paced deckbuilding roguelike, you’ll fight monsters, find better loot, and level up your heroes as you work together to take down the Goddess of Fortune, Lady Luck herself. Balance your carefully planned strategies against the unknown of a dice roll.”

One Step From Eden: “One Step from Eden combines strategic deck-building and real-time action with rogue-like elements, giving you the chance to carve a path of mercy or destruction. Fight alone or with a friend in co-op as you cast powerful spells on the fly, battle evolving enemies, and collect game-changing artifacts. Can you make it to Eden or will your destruction be imminent?”

