Major Xbox Game Pass Game Released Early

One of the year's biggest Xbox Game Pass games has released a day early. Not only is the game available a day early on Xbox Game Pass, but it's released entirely a day early. In other words, those on PC, PS4, and PS5 -- plus those on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X not subscribed to Xbox Game Pass -- can play the game right now, but for $59.99. If you're subscribed to Xbox Game Pass though, it comes included with a subscription.

On June 8. 2023 it was announced that Lies of P was no longer releasing in August but on September 19, aka tomorrow. That said, to the surprise of everyone -- and perhaps to avoid being overshadowed by Mortal Kombat 1's release -- Lies of P has been made available to everyone.

Made by South Korean developer Neowiz, the game is one of the fall's biggest releases. Since its reveal, the game has drawn comparisons to Bloodborne and its trailers have attracted millions of viewers every time. Meanwhile, it's earned various scores on Metacritic ranging from 81 to 84, depending on the platform.

About + Trailer

"You are a puppet created by Geppetto who's caught in a web of lies with unimaginable monsters and untrustworthy figures standing between you and the events that have befallen the world of Lies of P," reads an official blurb about the game. "You are awakened by a mysterious voice that guides you through the plagued city of Krat – a once lively place that has been poisoned by madness and bloodlust. In our soulslike, you must adapt yourself and your weapons to face untold horrors, untangle the unfathomable secrets of the city's elites and choose whether to confront predicaments with the truth or weave lies to overcome them on the journey to find yourself."

Review:

"In a year that is fit to bursting with Game of the Year contenders, Lies of P grabs you by the throat and demands that you place it on the list," reads a snippet from our review of the game. "This feels like the spiritual successor to Bloodborne, and if you had sold this as a sequel to the FromSoftware story, you could get away with it. If you're a fan of Soulsborne and want to add a spice of rewarding difficulty to your gaming career, you must check out Lies of P."sd

Controversy:

Ahead of its release, Lies of P has found itself in some controversy. Yesterday, we relayed word that it added controversial anti-piracy software Denuvo to the PC version of the game. Whether it impacts game performance, we currently don't know, but it does force players into online checks. Meanwhile, the game's controversial "ACAB" sign ended up being removed from the game, also ahead of release.