Xbox Game Pass Seemingly Getting PlayStation Console Exclusive

A popular game that is exclusive to PlayStation consoles could soon be coming to the PC tier of Xbox Game Pass. In the past, we've seen a handful of PlayStation exclusives eventually make the transition to Xbox consoles after a long enough period of time. In fact, this will be happening once again in late 2022 when Solar Ash, The Pathless, and Maquette all land on Game Pass. And while these titles will all be playable on Xbox consoles, this newly-leaked title in mention instead seems likely only be heading to Game Pass for PC.

Based on a new tease from an official Xbox Game Pass Twitter account, it looks like Kojima Productions' open-world game Death Stranding could soon be heading to the Microsoft subscription service. Within the past day, the PC Game Pass account on Twitter changed its profile picture to feature a nondescript landscape. After some sleuthing from fans, it was discovered that this environment in the picture seems to stem from Death Stranding, which first launched on PlayStation 4 in 2019 and later came to PC in 2020. Although Microsoft and Kojima Productions haven't confirmed just yet that Death Stranding will be added to Game Pass, this blatant tease seems to suggest that it will be happening soon.

Again, it's worth stressing that if Death Stranding is the game being teased here for Xbox Game Pass, it won't be coming to Xbox consoles. Instead, it seems like the title will solely release for the PC Game Pass tier of the service. As such, this would mean that Death Stranding will continue to be a PlayStation console exclusive, which is something that will likely never change.

Currently, Microsoft has already outlined that eight new games in total will be coming to Xbox Game Pass before August comes to a close. Of this lineup, Death Stranding was nowhere to be found. As such, if the popular Kojima game does end up landing on the service, it likely wouldn't come about until September. Then again, with Gamescom right around the corner, perhaps Death Stranding could be a stealth addition to the platform that will be announced to coincide with the major gaming event.

