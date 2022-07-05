Xbox Game Pass Reunites One of Gaming's Best Franchises

Xbox Game Pass just reunited one of the best sagas in all of gaming. Throughout most of 2021, the entirety of Sega's Yakuza series was accessible from beginning to end via Game Pass. By the end of the year, though, this was no longer true as Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami, and Yakuza Kiwami 2 all departed from the service. Fortunately, for those who maybe never got to play the first three mainline entries in the series, that removal has been undone.

As of today, Xbox Game Pass has re-added the aforementioned Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami, and Yakuza Kiwami 2. Each title is available to download and play via all verticals of the service which means that those who have Xbox Game Pass for console, PC, or cloud can access the games. As a whole, these additions also kick off a lineup of 12 titles that will be coming to Game Pass in the coming days and weeks.

Outside of simply being great games on their own, the return of Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami, and Yakuza Kiwami 2 means that the entire franchise can be played from start to finish through Xbox Game Pass. Beyond these three games, Game Pass also features remasters of Yakuza 3, Yakuza 4, and Yakuza 5 to go along with Yakuza 6: The Song of Life. And if you finish playing all of these games, the 2020 series reboot, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, is also on Game Pass.

At this point in time, the only entries tied to Yakuza that aren't available on Xbox Game Pass happen to be Judgment and its sequel Lost Judgment. However, both of these games are spin-offs from Yakuza that center around completely different characters. While they're still set in the same world and time period as the mainline Yakuza games, these titles also contain some stark differences. Perhaps one day Sega and Microsoft will look to bring these games to Game Pass as well.

Are you someone that is thrilled to see that the full Yakuza saga is once again on Xbox Game Pass? And have you played these games for yourself in the past or will you now look to check them out? Let me know either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.