Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Just Got 3 Day-One Games at the Same Time

Xbox Game Pass subscribers have been surprised with the addition of three day-one releases to the platform at a single time. Generally speaking, day-one additions to Game Pass are somewhat common. On a monthly basis, there’s typically at least one or two new titles that join Xbox Game Pass at the same time they release globally. Despite this, the cards have now lined up to where Game Pass members are seeing an injection of three titles at a single time that fit into this category, which pretty much never happens.

As of today, Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn and Dungeons of Hinterberg have both been brought to all versions of Xbox Game Pass across consoles, PC, and cloud. These games will be joined by Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, which is a new title from Capcom that is planned to launch tomorrow, July 19. Once this release takes place, it will mean that all three day-one titles will have hit Game Pass in a single 24-hour period and will provide the service with an injection of new games in the doldrums of summer.

While it’s great to see so many day-one releases on Xbox Game Pass at the same time, the bigger thing that subscribers are looking for is quality. Fortunately, all three of these games seem to be worth checking out. At the time of this writing, Flintlock has been met with a “Mostly Positive” rating on Steam from those who have played it so far. Dungeons of Hinterberg has then seen an impressive 83/100 aggregate score on Metacritic with Kunitsu-Gami boasting a solid 79/100. As a result, all of these games seem worth downloading and giving a spin to see if they line up with your own interests.

If you’d like to learn more about Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, Dungeons of Hinterberg, and Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, you can find trailer and descriptions for each attached below.

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn

“From games studio A44, makers of Ashen, comes an explosive Souls-lite, where Gods and guns collide in a battle for the future of humanity.The Door to the Great Below has been opened unleashing the Gods and their armies of the Dead. The lands of Kian are besieged, the city of Dawn is on the brink of destruction. It’s time for the Coalition army to fight back.

Embrace vengeance, gunpowder and magic as you embark on an epic journey to defeat the Gods, close the door, and retake the world.Your battle begins now.”

Dungeons of Hinterberg

“Welcome to Hinterberg, a new tourist hotspot in the idyllic Austrian Alps! You play as Luisa, a burnt-out law trainee taking a break from her fast-paced corporate life to conquer the Dungeons of Hinterberg. There are plenty of dungeons to find and adventures to be had in Hinterberg – will Luisa be sent packing on her first day, or remain to become a Master Slayer? Only one way to find out.

Snowboard down a glacier, zipline through the forest, climb a mountain, or have a coffee by the lake… There’s no shortage of places to discover while you’re out looking for your next dungeon! Monsters lurk around every corner in Hinterberg, and your sword and magic skills are essential for keeping them at bay. Harness the wind, conjure a snowboard out of thin air, or freeze your enemies in a jelly block! Braving a dungeon requires more than just cutting-edge sports gear and a good sword arm: Hinterberg’s dungeons are full of puzzles that will surprise and challenge you. Use your head, your magic skills, and every trick in the book to solve them!”

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

“Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess is a unique Japanese-inspired, single-player Kagura Action Strategy game.The game takes place on a mountain covered by defilement. During the day, purify the villages and prepare yourself for sundown. During the night, protect the Maiden against the hordes of the Seethe.Repeat the day and night cycle until you cleanse the mountain of defilement and return peace to the land.”